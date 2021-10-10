DOH: 216 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over the weekend

Of the patients, since Friday, 20 remained in the ICU and 15 remained on ventilators. Of the 111 adult ICU beds available in the county, 11 are still available for new patients. The DOH reported that only 34 of the 95 ventilators in the county are currently in use.

In Dauphin County, there were 116 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 - down from 122 patients on Friday. The number of adults in the ICU went down slightly to 30 patients, though ventilator use went up one to 23 COVID patients on ventilators. Of the 198 available ICU beds, only 28 are still available in Dauphin County.

Franklin County had the same number of patients hospitalized (83) since Friday, though the number of adults in the ICU fell from 15 to 12 in Sunday's update, and the number of patients on ventilators fell from 12 to nine. Of the 30 adult ICU beds staffed in Franklin, only three are still available.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the sixth week of the school year, the department reported another 176 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, a decrease of 14 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 949.