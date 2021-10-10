DOH: 216 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over the weekend

Weekend case numbers fell slightly in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties compared to last weekend, though holiday weekend reporting could be slower and the state's dashboard did not update the number of deaths in any of the counties in the southcentral region.
The state Department of Health reported on its website Sunday that Cumberland County saw 216 new cases over the weekend, about 50 cases fewer than the previous weekend.
Judging by just the number of confirmed positive cases (157), and the number of negative tests reported (420), the county saw about 27.2% of its tests come back positive.
Dauphin County saw a more significant fall from 377 new cases last weekend to 206 new cases this past weekend, while Adams County saw 106 cases the previous weekend before seeing 71 new cases this past weekend.
Other Midstate counties, however, didn't see any significant drops in the last week. Over the past two days, York County saw 437 new cases, Franklin County had 120 new cases and Lebanon County had 163 cases.
As the number of cases fell slightly over the weekend, so did the number of patients hospitalized in COVID-19 in Cumberland County. The DOH reported that 102 patients were in the hospital with the disease, seven fewer than what was reported Friday.
Of the patients, since Friday, 20 remained in the ICU and 15 remained on ventilators. Of the 111 adult ICU beds available in the county, 11 are still available for new patients. The DOH reported that only 34 of the 95 ventilators in the county are currently in use.
In Dauphin County, there were 116 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 - down from 122 patients on Friday. The number of adults in the ICU went down slightly to 30 patients, though ventilator use went up one to 23 COVID patients on ventilators. Of the 198 available ICU beds, only 28 are still available in Dauphin County.
Franklin County had the same number of patients hospitalized (83) since Friday, though the number of adults in the ICU fell from 15 to 12 in Sunday's update, and the number of patients on ventilators fell from 12 to nine. Of the 30 adult ICU beds staffed in Franklin, only three are still available.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the sixth week of the school year, the department reported another 176 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, a decrease of 14 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 949.
Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the second week in a row with 7,046 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 42,182.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.
Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 1-7 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 91.4.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 8)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 106 total cases (99 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 22 are fully vaccinated (20.7%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 66 are nonvaccinated (62.2%) with 23 in an ICU and 13 on a ventilator, and 18 adults are unknown status patients. Five of the seven children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with two at unknown status), with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 13 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).
Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Sullivan County, which is in "substantial" transmission. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70.4% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 10) *new cases have 2-day totals:
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 71 new cases; 12,469 total cases (10,253 confirmed, 2,216 probable); 43,383 negatives; 206 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 47 new cases; 6,334 total cases (4,330 confirmed, 2,004 probable); 12,149 negatives; 155 deaths; 33.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 132 new cases; 16,149 total cases (12,727 confirmed, 3,422 probable); 46,188 negatives; 360 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 216 new cases; 26,514 total cases (20,949 confirmed, 5,565 probable); 98,773 negatives; 582 deaths; 61% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 206 new cases; 33,025 total cases (28,395 confirmed, 4,630 probable); 124,942 negatives; 604 deaths; 57% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 120 new cases; 20,660 total cases (17,107 confirmed, 3,553 probable); 63,338 negatives; 426 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 16 new cases; 2,048 total cases (1,045 confirmed, 1,003 probable); 4,891 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 72 new cases; 6,455 total cases (5,338 confirmed, 1,117 probable); 19,669 negatives; 150 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 24 new cases; 2,724 total cases (2,477 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,441 negatives; 111 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 163 new cases; 19,697 total cases (16,879 confirmed, 2,818 probable); 61,622 negatives; 317 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 70 new cases; 6,706 total cases (6,335 confirmed, 371 probable); 17,204 negatives; 186 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 39 new cases; 4,986 total cases (3,856 confirmed, 1,130 probable); 12,884 negatives; 111 deaths; 45.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 437 new cases; 58,479 total cases (47,694 confirmed; 10,785 probable); 189,958 negatives; 921 deaths; 53.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 10):
- 17013: 3,230 positives, 15,181 negatives - +33 since Oct. 8
- 17015: 1,923 positives, 7,482 negatives - +15 since Oct. 8
- 17050: 3,049 positives, 15,555 negatives - +17 since Oct. 8
- 17055: 3,412 positives, 17,822 negatives - +30 since Oct. 8
- 17011: 3,173 positives, 14,857 negatives - +15 since Oct. 8
- 17007: 464 positives, 1,896 negatives - +2 since Oct. 8
- 17065: 336 positives, 1,316 negatives - +3 since Oct. 8
- 17324: 357 positives, 1,390 negatives - +3 since Oct. 8
- 17241: 870 positives, 3,359 negatives - +15 since Oct. 8
- 17257: 2,236 positives, 7,619 negatives - +15 since Oct. 8
- 17240: 208 positives, 678 negatives - +2 since Oct. 8
- 17025: 1,450 positives, 6,022 negatives - +12 since Oct. 8
- 17070: 1,352 positives, 5,765 negatives - +9 since Oct. 8
- 17043: 462 positives, 2,180 negatives - +2 since Oct. 8
- 17019: 1,580 positives, 5,899 negatives - +10 since Oct. 8
- 17266: 25 positives, 133 negatives - +1 since Oct. 8
School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 7)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 3 staff cases as of Oct. 6.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 23 cases since Oct. 4; 130 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 1 student case since Oct. 4; 29 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 19 cases since Oct. 4; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 5.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 17 new cases since Sept. 28; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases as of Oct. 7.
- Dickinson College: 5 student cases and 5 employee cases since Oct. 4; 14 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: 6 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 4; 42 student cases and 14 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 4; 125 student cases and 10 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 1-7):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 215.5 (205.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.2 (283.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (241.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (285.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 270.3 (339.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 271.5 (226.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 272.3 (263.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 287 (276.4 previous 7 days)