DOH: 215 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 215 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

That's the county's highest single-day total of new cases in the past 11 days. Out of those new cases, the DoH lists 125 of them as probable cases for the county.

Probable cases are people who had a high-risk exposure and symptoms of the coronavirus, and are classified as a probable case without being tested, Maggi Mumma, deputy press secretary of the Department of Health press office told the Tioga Times this summer.

“The most common explanation for this is the spouse of someone who tested positive. As someone who would be a caregiver for someone who tested positive, if they were to develop symptoms they would likely not need to be tested, and would be considered a probable case,” Mumma said.

The other possibility for a probable case is when someone who has had a positive antibody test and either a high risk exposure or symptoms of the coronavirus.

Thursday's report for Cumberland County included 320 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (105) and confirmed positive tests (90) Thursday, the county saw about 46% of its tests come back positive.