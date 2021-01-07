DOH: 215 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 215 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.
That's the county's highest single-day total of new cases in the past 11 days. Out of those new cases, the DoH lists 125 of them as probable cases for the county.
Probable cases are people who had a high-risk exposure and symptoms of the coronavirus, and are classified as a probable case without being tested, Maggi Mumma, deputy press secretary of the Department of Health press office told the Tioga Times this summer.
“The most common explanation for this is the spouse of someone who tested positive. As someone who would be a caregiver for someone who tested positive, if they were to develop symptoms they would likely not need to be tested, and would be considered a probable case,” Mumma said.
The other possibility for a probable case is when someone who has had a positive antibody test and either a high risk exposure or symptoms of the coronavirus.
Thursday's report for Cumberland County included 320 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (105) and confirmed positive tests (90) Thursday, the county saw about 46% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 120.86 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 682.80.
There were 148 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday report (up eight from Wednesday) with 26 in intensive care units (up one from Wednesday), and 24 on ventilators (down 15 from Wednesday).
In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County reported 309 new cases (and 17 deaths), Dauphin County 186 cases, Lebanon County 125 cases and Franklin County 111 cases.
The Health Department on Thursday reported 9,698 new cases of COVID-19 for the state in addition to 265 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 86 new cases; 5,059 total cases (4,501 confirmed, 558 probable); 25,974 negatives; 108 deaths (+7)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 34 new cases; 3,129 total cases (2,392 confirmed, 737 probable); 7,884 negatives; 99 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 98 new cases; 8,517 total cases (7,140 confirmed, 1,377 probable); 30,790 negatives; 185 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 215 new cases; 11,302 total cases (10,134 confirmed, 1,168 probable); 58,603 negatives; 329 deaths (+6)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 186 new cases; 14,879 total cases (14,120 confirmed, 759 probable); 76,697 negatives; 341 deaths (+6)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 111 new cases; 9,515 total cases (8,410 confirmed, 1,105 probable); 37,054 negatives; 253 deaths (+3)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 20 new cases; 819 total cases (460 confirmed, 359 probable); 2,803 negatives; 11 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 51 new cases; 3,306 total cases (2,795 confirmed, 511 probable); 11,230 negatives; 90 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 1,457 total cases (1,301 confirmed, 156 probable); 3,894 negatives; 55 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 125 new cases; 9,629 total cases (8,656 confirmed, 973 probable); 36,285 negatives; 166 deaths (+3)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 33 new cases; 3,658 total cases (3,482 confirmed, 176 probable); 10,961 negatives; 123 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 36 new cases; 1,896 total cases (1,683 confirmed, 213 probable); 7,822 negatives; 46 deaths (+2)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 309 new cases; 25,349 total cases (22,377 confirmed, 2,972 probable); 111,163 negatives; 474 deaths (+17)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 7):
- 17013: 1,516 positives, 8,066 negatives - +89 since Jan. 1
- 17015: 913 positives, 4,417 negatives - +61 since Jan. 1
- 17050: 1,503 positives, 8,373 negatives - +91 since Jan. 1
- 17055: 1,737 positives, 11,781 negatives - +98 since Jan. 1
- 17011: 1,502 positives, 9,313 negatives - +121 since Jan. 1
- 17007: 241 positives, 1,061 negatives - +19 since Jan. 1
- 17065: 162 positives, 753 negatives - +5 since Jan. 1
- 17324: 142 positives, 832 negatives - +12 since Jan. 1
- 17241: 402 positives, 2,219 negatives - +22 since Jan. 1
- 17257: 1,202 positives, 4,093 negatives - +88 since Jan. 1
- 17240: 113 positives, 371 negatives - +14 since Jan. 1
- 17025: 648 positives, 3,330 negatives - +56 since Jan. 1
- 17070: 606 positives, 3,371 negatives - +44 since Jan. 1
- 17043: 208 positives, 1,271 negatives - +22 since Jan. 1
- 17019: 700 positives, 3,539 negatives - +66 since Jan. 1
- 17266: 15 positives, 80 negatives - +0 since Jan. 1
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 25-Dec. 31):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 15.0% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 315.5 (381.7 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 26.4% last 7 days (26.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 478.5 (517.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.0% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 312.2 (399.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 337.1 (392.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.3% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 370.7 (382.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.0% last 7 days (17.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 465.6 (403.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 27.7% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.0 (494.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (18.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 386.8 (449.1 previous 7 days)