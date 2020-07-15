DOH: 21 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday; York sees another spike

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported that there were 21 new COVID-19 positives in Cumberland County.
That's only the sixth time the county has seen a daily increase of 20 or more cases since March and the first time since May 21. It's the county's seventh double-digit increase in the last 14 days. In the past 14 days, 126 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per-capita rate of 49.72 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, its highest per-capita rate since late May.
The new caseload for Cumberland County was the second highest growth in new cases in the southcentral region. York County saw the highest increase of new cases, returning to more spikes with 36 new cases and three new deaths.
Some of those deaths may be attributed to the significant rise of deaths at long-term care facilities in York County. In Wednesday's update from the state Department of Health, York County's long-term care facility deaths rose from 34 to 42. Not all of those deaths may have been among those considered to be "residents" of York County, which is why there is an uneven rise of nursing home deaths compared to county deaths.
Aside from York County, Lebanon County was the only other county in the region to see a rise in the death rate, with its tally rising by one to 51 deaths.
Though Cumberland County had an unusual rise in cases, Dauphin County did not see another huge spike similar to that of York County. Dauphin County's new cases remained in the teens, with only 16 new cases reported Wednesday.
Other counties in the region saw mostly smaller increases, if any, with Blair County rising by six cases, Huntingdon County rising by three cases, two new cases each for Franklin and Lebanon counties and one new case in Bedford County.
In addition to the larger number of cases locally, the department reported 994 new positives across the state. Though the department had attributed some of Tuesday's increase of 929 new cases to be from a lag in reporting, the department did not mention a delay being the reason for the large increase in Wednesday's numbers.
The department said of the 994 new cases Wednesday, Allegheny County reported 246 cases and Philadelphia had 135 cases.
Overall, there were 26 new deaths reported in the state.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases. In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 399 total cases (387 confirmed, 12 probable); 6,506 negatives; 14 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 94 total cases (87 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,027 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 113 total cases (102 confirmed, 11 probable); 7,648 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 21 new cases; 982 total cases (932 confirmed, 50 probable); 14,206 negatives; 66 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 2,325 total cases (2,262 confirmed, 63 probable); 21,586 negatives; 149 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 1,019 total cases (984 confirmed, 35 probable); 10,131 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 598 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 263 total cases (256 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,970 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 116 total cases (109 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,077 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 1,476 total cases (1,413 confirmed, 63 probable); 10,188 negatives; 51 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 74 total cases (69 confirmed, 5 probable); 3,097 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 96 total cases (88 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,039 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 36 new cases; 1,908 total cases (1,860 confirmed, 48 probable); 27,294 negatives; 66 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 14):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 14):
- 17013: 139 positives, 2,249 negatives - +3 since July 9
- 17015: 56 positives, 1,065 negatives - +9 since July 4
- 17050: 117 positives, 1,559 negatives - +17 since July 3
- 17055: 115 positives, 1,929 negatives - +5 since July 9
- 17011: 179 positives, 2,940 negatives - +4 since July 9
- 17007: 8 positives, 242 negatives - +3 since July 10
- 17065: 11 positives, 153 negatives
- 17324: 14 positives, 211 negatives - +10 since July 8
- 17241: 35 positives, 810 negatives - +2 since July 9
- 17257: 188 positives, 713 negatives - +11 since July 4
- 17240: 13 positives, 78 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17025: 41 positives, 728 negatives - +1 since July 9
- 17070: 47 positives, 785 negatives - +3 since July 3
- 17043: 13 positives, 316 negatives - +2 since July 10
- 17019: 29 positives, 795 negatives
