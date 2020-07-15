DOH: 21 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday; York sees another spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported that there were 21 new COVID-19 positives in Cumberland County.

That's only the sixth time the county has seen a daily increase of 20 or more cases since March and the first time since May 21. It's the county's seventh double-digit increase in the last 14 days. In the past 14 days, 126 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per-capita rate of 49.72 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, its highest per-capita rate since late May.

The new caseload for Cumberland County was the second highest growth in new cases in the southcentral region. York County saw the highest increase of new cases, returning to more spikes with 36 new cases and three new deaths.

Some of those deaths may be attributed to the significant rise of deaths at long-term care facilities in York County. In Wednesday's update from the state Department of Health, York County's long-term care facility deaths rose from 34 to 42. Not all of those deaths may have been among those considered to be "residents" of York County, which is why there is an uneven rise of nursing home deaths compared to county deaths.

Aside from York County, Lebanon County was the only other county in the region to see a rise in the death rate, with its tally rising by one to 51 deaths.