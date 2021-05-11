DOH: 21 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 21 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County.
Tuesday's report included 48 total test results, with one new probable. Comparing just the number of negative tests (27) and confirmed positive tests (20), the county saw about 43% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 34.29, the lowest rate for the county since Nov. 6. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 227.73, the lowest since Nov. 10.
There were 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (down four from Monday), with two in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.
As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 50,152 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 78,460 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 37.32% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Tuesday's report, Franklin and Dauphin counties each had 76 new cases, York County 72 cases and Blair County 69 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 20 new cases; 9,334 total cases (7,747 confirmed, 1,587 probable); 35,333 negatives; 177 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 12 new cases; 4,461 total cases (3,153 confirmed, 1,308 probable); 9,997 negatives; 135 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 69 new cases; 12,984 total cases (10,268 confirmed, 2,716 probable); 38,918 negatives; 330 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 21 new cases; 20,040 total cases (16,213 confirmed, 3,827 probable); 79,303 negatives; 517 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 76 new cases; 25,364 total cases (22,193 confirmed, 3,171 probable); 102,543 negatives; 544 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 76 new cases; 14,971 total cases (12,752 confirmed, 2,219 probable); 50,846 negatives; 365 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 1,314 total cases (735 confirmed, 579 probable); 3,869 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 9 new cases; 5,017 total cases (4,203 confirmed, 814 probable); 15,845 negatives; 129 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new case; 2,090 total cases (1,889 confirmed, 201 probable); 5,171 negatives; 85 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 40 new cases; 15,767 total cases (13,672 confirmed, 2,095 probable); 50,487 negatives; 283 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 5,276 total cases (4,987 confirmed, 289 probable); 14,275 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 13 new cases; 3,730 total cases (2,922 confirmed, 808 probable); 10,587 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 72 new cases; 45,255 total cases (37,143 confirmed, 8,112 probable); 152,524 negatives; 794 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 11):
- 17013: 2,367 positives, 11,843 negatives - +14 since May 7
- 17015: 1,488 positives, 5,925 negatives - +10 since May 7
- 17050: 2,386 positives, 11,828 negatives - +8 since May 7
- 17055: 2,741 positives, 15,111 negatives - +10 since May 7
- 17011: 2,569 positives, 12,352 negatives - +4 since May 7
- 17007: 362 positives, 1,473 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17065: 246 positives, 1,060 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17324: 238 positives, 1,126 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17241: 631 positives, 2,868 negatives - +6 since May 7
- 17257: 1,708 positives, 5,816 negatives - +4 since May 7
- 17240: 151 positives, 529 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17025: 1,062 positives, 4,725 negatives - +6 since May 7
- 17070: 1,057 positives, 4,602 negatives - +5 since May 7
- 17043: 363 positives, 1,748 negatives - +1 since May 7
- 17019: 1,171 positives, 4,758 negatives - +3 since May 7
- 17266: 19 positives, 101 negatives - +0 since May 7
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (April 30-May 6):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.8 (143.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.8% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.1 (146.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.7 (92.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 125.0 (150.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.2 (110.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 177.7 (207.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (10.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (129.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.1 (156.1 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.