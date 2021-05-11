DOH: 21 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 21 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County.

Tuesday's report included 48 total test results, with one new probable. Comparing just the number of negative tests (27) and confirmed positive tests (20), the county saw about 43% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 34.29, the lowest rate for the county since Nov. 6. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 227.73, the lowest since Nov. 10.

There were 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (down four from Monday), with two in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.

As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 50,152 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 78,460 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 37.32% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.

In the southcentral region for Tuesday's report, Franklin and Dauphin counties each had 76 new cases, York County 72 cases and Blair County 69 cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 11):