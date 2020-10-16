DOH: 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Cumberland County.

With its run of 11 straight days of double-digit new case counts, Cumberland County's incidence rate jumped from 34.6 to 56.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last week, according to the state DOH COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The county's incidence rate had a slight increase from 3.6% up to 4%, still below the state's 5% standard to be placed on a watch list.

Lebanon and Perry County top the southcentral region on the updated dashboard with percent positivity rates of 8.2% for the last week. Lebanon County saw its incidence rate jump from 109 up to 156.4, and Perry County doubled its incidence rate from 39 up to 78 per 100,000 people.

The southcentral region reported 261 positives Friday, the second highest single-day case count for the region since the start of the pandemic. The region also features a new high 7-day average at 223.14.

York County led the region with 59 new reported cases and two additional deaths. Dauphin County had 50 cases, Lebanon County 35 cases and Blair County 30 cases.