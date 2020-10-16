 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOH: 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County Friday
alert top story

DOH: 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Cumberland County.

With its run of 11 straight days of double-digit new case counts, Cumberland County's incidence rate jumped from 34.6 to 56.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last week, according to the state DOH COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The county's incidence rate had a slight increase from 3.6% up to 4%, still below the state's 5% standard to be placed on a watch list.

Lebanon and Perry County top the southcentral region on the updated dashboard with percent positivity rates of 8.2% for the last week. Lebanon County saw its incidence rate jump from 109 up to 156.4, and Perry County doubled its incidence rate from 39 up to 78 per 100,000 people.

DOH: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday
DOH: Cumberland County reports highest single-day case count for COVID-19 Wednesday; 7- and 14-day averages reach new highs as well

The southcentral region reported 261 positives Friday, the second highest single-day case count for the region since the start of the pandemic. The region also features a new high 7-day average at 223.14.

York County led the region with 59 new reported cases and two additional deaths. Dauphin County had 50 cases, Lebanon County 35 cases and Blair County 30 cases.

The Health Department reported Friday that 143 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 56 in York County.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 20.86. In the past 14 days, 250 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 98.67 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The Health Department reported 292 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6.3% for county results.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Health Department reported Friday that 9 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19. 

The Health Department reported 1,566 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths for the state in Friday's report. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 141 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 136 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 108 cases.

Made with Flourish

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 16):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 9 new cases; 971 total cases (935 confirmed, 36 probable); 17,459 negatives; 27 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 323 total cases (269 confirmed, 54 probable); 5,035 negatives; 6 deaths
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 30 new cases; 980 total cases (943 confirmed, 37 probable); 19,543 negatives; 23 deaths
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 21 new cases; 2,195 total cases (2,048 confirmed, 147 probable); 34,793 negatives; 78 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 50 new cases; 4,340 total cases (4,223 confirmed, 117 probable); 50,137 negatives; 185 deaths
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 18 new cases; 1,975 total cases (1,897 confirmed, 78 probable); 23,340 negatives; 53 deaths
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 62 total cases (59 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,446 negatives; 2 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 17 new cases; 640 total cases (590 confirmed, 50 probable); 7,163 negatives; 8 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 207 total cases (194 confirmed, 13 probable); 2,690 negatives; 8 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 35 new cases; 2,495 total cases (2,406 confirmed, 89 probable); 22,246 negatives; 65 deaths
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 301 total cases (277 confirmed, 24 probable); 7,477 negatives; 3 deaths
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 300 total cases (271 confirmed, 29 probable); 4,691 negatives; 6 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 59 new cases; 5,708 total cases (5,512 confirmed, 196 probable); 67,986 negatives; 187 deaths

ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 16):

  • 17013: 286 positives, 5,158 negatives - +14 since Oct. 9
  • 17015: 160 positives, 2,618 negatives - +22 since Oct. 9
  • 17050: 288 positives, 4,690 negatives - +18 since Oct. 9
  • 17055: 346 positives, 5,972 negatives - +31 since Oct. 9
  • 17011: 351 positives, 6,081 negatives - +23 since Oct. 9
  • 17007: 22 positives, 657 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
  • 17065: 28 positives, 413 negatives - +7 since Oct. 9
  • 17324: 35 positives, 536 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
  • 17241: 97 positives, 1,521 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
  • 17257: 299 positives, 1,817 negatives - +7 since Oct. 9
  • 17240: 22 positives, 173 negatives - +0 since Oct. 9
  • 17025: 123 positives, 1,858 negatives - +9 since Oct. 9
  • 17070: 109 positives, 1,870 negatives - +8 since Oct. 9
  • 17043: 38 positives, 759 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
  • 17019: 89 positives, 2,196 negatives - +7 since Oct. 9

Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 6 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):

  • Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
  • Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
  • Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths 
  • Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 11 deaths
  • Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
  • Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oc. 9-Oct. 15):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania
    • Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.1 (57.8 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 2.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.7 (54.5 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.1 (34.6 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.9 (70.0 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 62.0 (42.0 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.4 (109 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78 (39 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 4.9% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.0 (70.0 previous 7 days)

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News