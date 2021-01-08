DOH: 209 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 209 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.
After a run of 11 straight days with daily new case counts below 200, the county registered its second straight day above 200 in Friday's report. That jump also coincides with greater distance from the Jan. 1 holiday and the possibility of more social gatherings along with more testing and more test results becoming available.
The jump in cases to end this week also follows a week (Jan. 1-7) where Cumberland County saw a decrease in its percent positivity (down to 14.4% from 15%) and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people (down to 296.8 from from 311.4) on the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.6 (322.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 296.8 (311.4 previous 7 days)
Friday's report for Cumberland County included 493 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (284) and confirmed positive tests (186) Friday, the county saw about 40% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 138.86 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 730.16.
As of Friday's data, the DoH says 2,033 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with seven full vaccines (both doses) administered.
There were 145 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday report (down three from Thursday) with 26 in intensive care units, and 25 on ventilators (up one from Thursday).
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County had 361 new cases, Franklin County 208 cases, Dauphin County 178 cases, Lebanon County 133 cases and Blair County 104 cases.
The Health Department on Friday reported 10,178 new cases of COVID-19 for the state in addition to 215 new deaths. It's been 23 days since the state saw a daily case count of more than 10,000 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 86 new cases; 5,145 total cases (4,560 confirmed, 585 probable); 26,074 negatives; 108 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 43 new cases; 3,172 total cases (2,405 confirmed, 767 probable); 7,906 negatives; 99 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 104 new cases; 8,621 total cases (7,213 confirmed, 1,408 probable); 30,922 negatives; 187 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 209 new cases; 11,511 total cases (10,320 confirmed, 1,191 probable); 58,887 negatives; 335 deaths (+6)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 178 new cases; 15,057 total cases (14,284 confirmed, 773 probable); 77,040 negatives; 345 deaths (+4)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 208 new cases; 9,723 total cases (8,583 confirmed, 1,140 probable); 37,437 negatives; 254 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 830 total cases (466 confirmed, 364 probable); 2,826 negatives; 11 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 67 new cases; 3,373 total cases (2,859 confirmed, 514 probable); 11,187 negatives; 90 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 1,465 total cases (1,307 confirmed, 158 probable); 3,903 negatives; 56 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 133 new cases; 9,762 total cases (8,764 confirmed, 998 probable); 36,386 negatives; 169 deaths (+3)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 44 new cases; 3,702 total cases (3,526 confirmed, 176 probable); 10,985 negatives; 124 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 30 new cases; 1,926 total cases (1,710 confirmed, 216 probable); 7,852 negatives; 47 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 361 new cases; 25,710 total cases (22,664 confirmed, 3,046 probable); 111,594 negatives; 478 deaths (+4)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 8):
- 17013: 1,554 positives, 8,123 negatives - +127 since Jan. 1
- 17015: 935 positives, 4,457 negatives - +83 since Jan. 1
- 17050: 1,529 positives, 8,416 negatives - +117 since Jan. 1
- 17055: 1,750 positives, 11,803 negatives - +111 since Jan. 1
- 17011: 1,527 positives, 9,347 negatives - +146 since Jan. 1
- 17007: 245 positives, 1,064 negatives - +23 since Jan. 1
- 17065: 166 positives, 761 negatives - +9 since Jan. 1
- 17324: 144 positives, 834 negatives - +14 since Jan. 1
- 17241: 413 positives, 2,224 negatives - +33 since Jan. 1
- 17257: 1,236 positives, 4,147 negatives - +122 since Jan. 1
- 17240: 114 positives, 376 negatives - +15 since Jan. 1
- 17025: 656 positives, 3,365 negatives - +64 since Jan. 1
- 17070: 616 positives, 3,395 negatives - +54 since Jan. 1
- 17043: 212 positives, 1,281 negatives - +26 since Jan. 1
- 17019: 710 positives, 3,562 negatives - +76 since Jan. 1
- 17266: 16 positives, 81 negatives - +1 since Jan. 1
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Jan. 1-Jan. 7):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.6 (322.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.8% last 7 days (26.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 478.5 (517.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 296.8 (311.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.5% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 320.2 (344.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.2% last 7 days (23.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 490.2 (377.4 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (18.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 430.9 (473.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 22.6% last 7 days (27.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 313.4 (380.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.1% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 370.1 (393.5 previous 7 days)
