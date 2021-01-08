DOH: 209 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 209 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

After a run of 11 straight days with daily new case counts below 200, the county registered its second straight day above 200 in Friday's report. That jump also coincides with greater distance from the Jan. 1 holiday and the possibility of more social gatherings along with more testing and more test results becoming available.

The jump in cases to end this week also follows a week (Jan. 1-7) where Cumberland County saw a decrease in its percent positivity (down to 14.4% from 15%) and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people (down to 296.8 from from 311.4) on the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.6 (322.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 296.8 (311.4 previous 7 days)

