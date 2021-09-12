DOH: 204 new cases of COVID-19 reported over weekend in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County over the weekend.
The department reported in an update to its online dashboard Sunday that 104 new cases were reported Friday for Saturday's report, and another 100 new cases were in Sunday's report. Of those 204 new cases, 147 were confirmed cases of COVID-19. Judging by just the number of confirmed tests and the number of negative tests reported (366), about 28.7% of all tests came back positive in the county over the weekend.
The county's two-day increase was the second highest in the southcentral region, though Dauphin County had 200 new cases and Franklin County had 198 new cases - as well as three additional deaths - reported Sunday.
York County again had the highest increase with nearly double what the other counties saw. The department reported that York had 407 new cases and two additional deaths.
One new death each was also reported in Lebanon and Juniata counties. The number of Cumberland County deaths remains at 548.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also ticked upward over the weekend. The number of patients with COVID-19 in the county rose from 61 to 63 on Saturday. Of those patients, 11 are adults in the ICU and eight patients are on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the second week of the school year, the department reported that another 118 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 during the week of Sept. 2-8. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 282.
Cases among school-aged children in the county, according to CDC data, reached a high of 383 cases in December 2020. In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 5,371 cases reported among 5-18-year-olds. That brings the total number of cases for the school year to 13,525.
By comparison, there were 387 cases reported statewide during the second week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw increases in its in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.8% for the week of Sept. 3-9, up from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 170.9, up from 142.9 the previous week.
Four southcentral region counties are among the ten counties with the highest percent positivity rate. Perry County is the highest at 17.5%, which gives it the third highest rate in the state. Juniata County has the fifth highest rate at 16.8% with Bedford County at 16.2% and Franklin County at 16.1%
For the second consecutive week, Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people statewide for the week of Sept. 3-9 at 363.8, with Juniata County in ninth place at 238.3 and Lebanon County in tenth at 234.1.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The entire state is considered to have "high" transmission, according to the latest update from the CDC.
In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 67% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 12) *data is from 2 days*:
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 114 new cases; 11,123 total cases (9,117 confirmed, 2,006 probable); 41,828 negatives; 192 deaths; 46.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 58 new cases; 5,270 total cases (3,621 confirmed, 1,649 probable); 11,364 negatives; 145 deaths; 32.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 113 new cases; 14,527 total cases (11,350 confirmed, 3,177 probable); 43,910 negatives; 347 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 204 new cases; 23,356 total cases (18,623 confirmed, 4,733 probable); 92,560 negatives; 548 deaths; 58.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 200 new cases; 29,486 total cases (25,391 confirmed, 4,095 probable); 118,969 negatives; 579 deaths; 54.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 198 new cases; 17,929 total cases (15,106 confirmed, 2,823 probable); 61,484 negatives; 388 deaths (+3); 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 29 new cases; 1,676 total cases (894 confirmed, 782 probable); 4,602 negatives; 20 deaths; 27.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 47 new cases; 5,698 total cases (4,761 confirmed, 937 probable); 18,352 negatives; 141 deaths; 43.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 2,405 total cases (2,167 confirmed, 238 probable); 6,047 negatives; 95 deaths (+1); 36.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 138 new cases; 17,889 total cases (15,356 confirmed, 2,533 probable); 59,151 negatives; 308 deaths (+1); 47.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 44 new cases; 5,842 total cases (5,519 confirmed, 323 probable); 16,478 negatives; 184 deaths; 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 46 new cases; 4,346 total cases (3,350 confirmed, 996 probable); 12,210 negatives; 102 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 407 new cases; 52,575 total cases (42,655 confirmed, 9,920 probable); 180,730 negatives; 863 deaths (+2); 51.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 12):
- 17013: 2,801 positives, 14,034 negatives - +24 since Sept. 10
- 17015: 1,703 positives, 6,990 negatives - +13 since Sept. 10
- 17050: 2,736 positives, 14,418 negatives - +20 since Sept. 10
- 17055: 3,089 positives, 16,968 negatives - +15 since Sept. 10
- 17011: 2,867 positives, 13,993 negatives - +17 since Sept. 10
- 17007: 409 positives, 1,757 negatives - +1 since Sept. 10
- 17065: 280 positives, 1,250 negatives - +1 since Sept. 10
- 17324: 306 positives, 1,333 negatives - +1 since Sept. 10
- 17241: 740 positives, 3,204 negatives - +9 since Sept. 10
- 17257: 2,004 positives, 7,259 negatives - +27 since Sept. 10
- 17240: 186 positives, 655 negatives - +3 since Sept. 10
- 17025: 1,271 positives, 5,642 negatives - +21 since Sept. 10
- 17070: 1,191 positives, 5,392 negatives - +17 since Sept. 10
- 17043: 422 positives, 2,046 negatives - +7 since Sept. 10
- 17019: 1,368 positives, 5,516 negatives - +5 since Sept. 10
- 17266: 23 positives, 124 negatives - +0 since Sept. 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 3-9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (142.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 214.5 (198 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.9 (142.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.4 (155.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (14% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 363.8 (267.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (12% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.1 (166.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.5% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 190.2 (125.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 216 (177.7 previous 7 days)