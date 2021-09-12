DOH: 204 new cases of COVID-19 reported over weekend in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County over the weekend.

The department reported in an update to its online dashboard Sunday that 104 new cases were reported Friday for Saturday's report, and another 100 new cases were in Sunday's report. Of those 204 new cases, 147 were confirmed cases of COVID-19. Judging by just the number of confirmed tests and the number of negative tests reported (366), about 28.7% of all tests came back positive in the county over the weekend.

The county's two-day increase was the second highest in the southcentral region, though Dauphin County had 200 new cases and Franklin County had 198 new cases - as well as three additional deaths - reported Sunday.

York County again had the highest increase with nearly double what the other counties saw. The department reported that York had 407 new cases and two additional deaths.

One new death each was also reported in Lebanon and Juniata counties. The number of Cumberland County deaths remains at 548.