DOH: 201 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's report

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 201 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (306) and confirmed positive tests (185), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive Friday.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by two from Thursday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Friday's report. Of those, 28 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 21 are on ventilators, an increase of four.

Cumberland County's 14-day per capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at 1,019.06, the sixth straight day of that rate being over 1,000. The county's 7-day average sits at 196.14.

The DoH updated its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data Friday, and Cumberland County showed a near 1% increase in percent positivity for the week of cases running Dec. 11-17 at 18.2%. The county incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week also increased from 429.2 up to 488.4.

The county totaled 38 deaths from Dec. 11-17, an average of five per day. For December, the county has totaled 108 deaths in 18 days after totaling 53 deaths in 30 days in November.