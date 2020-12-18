 Skip to main content
DOH: 201 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's report
alert top story

DOH: 201 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's report

Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 201 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (306) and confirmed positive tests (185), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive Friday.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by two from Thursday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Friday's report. Of those, 28 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 21 are on ventilators, an increase of four.

Cumberland County's 14-day per capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at 1,019.06, the sixth straight day of that rate being over 1,000. The county's 7-day average sits at 196.14.

The DoH updated its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data Friday, and Cumberland County showed a near 1% increase in percent positivity for the week of cases running Dec. 11-17 at 18.2%. The county incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week also increased from 429.2 up to 488.4.

The county totaled 38 deaths from Dec. 11-17, an average of five per day. For December, the county has totaled 108 deaths in 18 days after totaling 53 deaths in 30 days in November.

For the past seven days, the largest increases in case counts in ZIP codes in the county came in 17050 (Mechanicsburg) with 189, 17013 (Carlisle area) with 188, 17055 (Upper Allen Township) with 182 and 17011 (Camp Hill) with 175.

In the southcentral region, York County had 483 new cases Friday, Dauphin County 257 cases, Franklin County 141 cases, Adams County 126 cases, Blair County 112 cases, and Lebanon County 112 cases.

The department reported 9,320 additional positive COVID-19 cases for the state Friday along with 216 additional deaths. Pennsylvania's percent positivity for the week dropped down to 15.8% from 16.1%. The state's incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 480, up from 445.4.

The DoH reported in nursing and personal care homes, there are 46,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,514 cases among employees, for a total of 55,059 at 1,421 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state's total deaths (13,608), 8,047 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 18):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 126 new cases; 3,406 total cases (3,117 confirmed, 289 probable); 24,551 negatives; 61 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 40 new cases; 2,573 total cases (2,011 confirmed, 562 probable); 7,455 negatives; 77 deaths (+3)
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 112 new cases; 6,756 total cases (5,843 confirmed, 913 probable); 29,296 negatives; 132 deaths (+5)
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 201 new cases; 8,555 total cases (7,762 confirmed, 793 probable); 54,908 negatives; 245 deaths (+5)
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 257 new cases; 11,780 total cases (11,321 confirmed, 459 probable); 72,450 negatives; 269 deaths (+8)
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 141 new cases; 7,293 total cases (6,615 confirmed, 678 probable); 34,459 negatives; 180 deaths (+4)
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 564 total cases (354 confirmed, 210 probable); 2,524 negatives; 7 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 50 new cases; 2,459 total cases (2,100 confirmed, 359 probable); 10,513 negatives; 75 deaths (+2)
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 50 new cases; 1,145 total cases (1,045 confirmed, 100 probable); 3,631 negatives; 34 deaths (+1)
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 112 new cases; 7,469 total cases (6,905 confirmed, 564 probable); 34,199 negatives; 138 deaths 
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 37 new cases; 2,965 total cases (2,827 confirmed, 138 probable); 10,404 negatives; 90 deaths
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 27 new cases; 1,283 total cases (1,153 confirmed, 130 probable); 7,371 negatives; 21 deaths (+1)
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 483 new cases; 19,039 total cases (17,170 confirmed, 1,869 probable); 103,728 negatives; 327 deaths (+7)

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 18):

  • 17013: 1,199 positives, 7,533 negatives - +188 since Dec. 11
  • 17015: 717 positives, 4,087 negatives - +114 since Dec. 11
  • 17050: 1,134 positives, 7,751 negatives - +189 since Dec. 11
  • 17055: 1,349 positives, 11,170 negatives - +182 since Dec. 11
  • 17011: 1,083 positives, 8,893 negatives - +175 since Dec. 11
  • 17007: 187 positives, 1,000 negatives - +23 since Dec. 11
  • 17065: 132 positives, 690 negatives - +26 since Dec. 11
  • 17324: 101 positives, 779 negatives - +17 since Dec. 11
  • 17241: 313 positives, 2,111 negatives - +61 since Dec. 11
  • 17257: 937 positives, 3,652 negatives - +123 since Dec. 11
  • 17240: 80 positives, 322 negatives - +17 since Dec. 11
  • 17025: 472 positives, 3,057 negatives - +81 since Dec. 11
  • 17070: 455 positives, 3,094 negatives - +68 since Dec. 11
  • 17043: 144 positives, 1,209 negatives - +52 since Dec. 11
  • 17019: 494 positives, 3,323 negatives - +111 since Dec. 11
  • 17266: 13 positives, 74 negatives - +2 since Dec. 11

Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 17):

  • Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 8 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 51 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 15 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8).
  • Church of God Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 6 deaths
  • Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 92 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 16 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
  • Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 11 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths
  • Elmcroft of Shippensburg: fewer than 5 residents; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Forest Park (Carlisle): 34 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
  • Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
  • Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 6 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
  • Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 5 deaths 
  • Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 66 staff cases; 48 deaths
  • New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
  • Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 69 staff cases; 14 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
  • Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
  • Swaim Health Center (Newville): 19 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
  • Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 21 resident cases; 27 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
  • Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 11-Dec. 17):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania
    • Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 480 (445.8 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 22.1% last 7 days (18.8% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 490.2 (386.1 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 488.4 (429.2 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 20.6% last 7 days (18.7% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 545.3 (500.5 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 22.1% last 7 days (21% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 527 (488.9 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 517.6 (434.5 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 26.1% last 7 days (19.7% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 498.5 (381.5 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (18% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 591.2 (533.6 previous 7 days)

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Concerned about COVID-19?

