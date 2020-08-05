DOH: 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County saw 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's latest report on the coronavirus, as York and Dauphin counties returned to seeing higher than average spikes.

Cumberland County is now up to 1,259 total cases after the spike in Wednesday's report, which collects data reported on Tuesday. It was one of four counties in the southcentral region to see a double-digit increase in numbers.

York County saw the highest increase with 35 new cases, circling back to its 39-case spike Saturday after a few days of dropping off slightly. Dauphin County also saw a double-digit increase for the third time this week, with 20 new cases reported Wednesday.

Franklin County was the fourth county to see a double-digit increase, growing by 11 cases.

Some of Dauphin and York counties' increases may be due to slowly climbing numbers in long-term care facilities. In the last two days, Dauphin County has seen five more resident cases, three more staff cases and one more death in nursing homes, while York County has seen 11 more resident cases and two more deaths.