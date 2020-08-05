DOH: 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's latest report on the coronavirus, as York and Dauphin counties returned to seeing higher than average spikes.
Cumberland County is now up to 1,259 total cases after the spike in Wednesday's report, which collects data reported on Tuesday. It was one of four counties in the southcentral region to see a double-digit increase in numbers.
York County saw the highest increase with 35 new cases, circling back to its 39-case spike Saturday after a few days of dropping off slightly. Dauphin County also saw a double-digit increase for the third time this week, with 20 new cases reported Wednesday.
Franklin County was the fourth county to see a double-digit increase, growing by 11 cases.
Some of Dauphin and York counties' increases may be due to slowly climbing numbers in long-term care facilities. In the last two days, Dauphin County has seen five more resident cases, three more staff cases and one more death in nursing homes, while York County has seen 11 more resident cases and two more deaths.
Cumberland County, however, has largely seen stagnant long-term care facility cases with only a growth of two resident cases over the last two days - meaning its increases in the last week could be community spread outside of those facilities.
Coronavirus cases overall have continued to rise across the region and across the state, even by small numbers. Most other counties in the region except for three - Fulton, Juniata and Perry counties - also saw single-digit increases in the latest report.
There were no new deaths reported in the region, but there were 12 deaths across the state.
Though three counties in the region saw significant increases, the overall statewide number of new cases fell in Wednesday's report to 705 cases, down from around 850 on days without lags in weekend reporting.
The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions still had the most cases of anywhere else in the state. The six-county Pittsburgh region had 114 cases, while the four-county Philadelphia region made up 237 of the 705 cases in the state.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 483 total cases (466 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,295 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 134 total cases (117 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,756 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 241 total cases (227 confirmed, 14 probable); 10,704 negatives; 3 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 20 new cases; 1,259 total cases (1,189 confirmed, 70 probable); 18,612 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 2,723 total cases (2,653 confirmed, 70 probable); 27,413 negatives; 156 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 11 new cases; 1,305 total cases (1,249 confirmed, 56 probable); 12,845 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 25 total cases (23 confirmed, 2 probable); 757 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 295 total cases (286 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,007 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 128 total cases (121 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,410 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,584 total cases (1,515 confirmed, 69 probable); 12,771 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 113 total cases (108 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,282 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (110 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,616 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 35 new cases; 2,400 total cases (2,348 confirmed, 52 probable); 35,271 negatives; 89 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 5):
- 17013: 169 positives, 2,935 negatives - +7 since July 31
- 17015: 78 positives, 1,540 negatives - +11 since July 31
- 17050: 159 positives, 2,205 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17055: 170 positives, 2,734 negatives - +13 since July 31
- 17011: 222 positives, 3,802 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17007: 15 positives, 314 negatives - +3 since Aug. 1
- 17065: 12 positives, 209 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17324: 18 positives, 266 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17241: 54 positives, 1,030 negatives - +2 since July 31
- 17257: 236 positives, 985 negatives - +11 since July 31
- 17240: 18 positives, 103 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17025: 54 positives, 1,006 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17070: 66 positives, 1,031 negatives - +8 since July 31
- 17043: 19 positives, 442 negatives - +1 since July 31
- 17019: 38 positives, 1,118 negatives - +2 since July 31
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DOH through Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 24 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.6% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.8% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.2% last 7 days; 7.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 2.4% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- York County: 4.4% last 7 days; 5.3% previous 7 days
