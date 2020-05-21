DOH: 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

In the latest numbers from the state Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County jumped by 20 to 565 in Thursday's report as most counties in the southcentral region saw an increase in positive cases.
Except for Mifflin County, all other counties in the region saw an increase in either positive cases or deaths in Thursday's report from the department, which reported 980 new cases and 102 new deaths overall in the state.
The number of Cumberland County deaths didn't rise, but the number of new cases was one of the highest in the region as the county prepares to open in the yellow phase Friday.
Franklin and Dauphin counties remain the two counties in the region that continue to see larger increases than average for the region. Dauphin County's caseload grew by 22 positive cases and one death while Franklin County grew by 15 cases and one death.
York County's cases also grew by nine with two more deaths, and Adams County's number of cases grew higher than usual, jumping by seven cases to 204 positives.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 21):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 204 total cases; 2,360 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 36 total cases; 563 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 44 total cases; 2,138 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 20 new cases; 565 total cases; 3,553 negatives; 43 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 22 new cases; 1,034 total cases; 8,328 negatives; 52 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 677 total cases; 4,426 negatives; 28 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 14 total cases; 182 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 221 total cases; 690 negatives; 1 death
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 290 negatives; 3 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 887 total cases; 3,860 negatives; 24 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 1,059 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 43 total cases; 562 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 883 total cases; 11,114 negatives and 21 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 21):
- Northcentral — 16 new positives; 981 total positives; 12,523 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 121 new positives; 12,385 total positives; 46,765 negatives; 137 inconclusive
- Northwest — 13 new positives; 394 total positives; 10,385 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 86 new positives; 4,595 positives; 39,125 negatives; 73 inconclusive
- Southeast — 645 new positives; 42,180 total positives; 142,298 negatives; 874 inconclusive
- Southwest — 34 new positives; 3,195 total positives; 52,418 negatives; 41 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 19):
- 17013: 72 positives, 452 negatives - +1 since May 18
- 17015: 26 positives, 236 negatives
- 17050: 56 positives, 413 negatives
- 17055: 54 positives, 485 negatives - +9 since May 17
- 17011: 119 positives, 444 negatives - +4 since May 17
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 60 negatives
- 17065: 5 positives, 46 negatives - breached positive reporting threshold on May 18
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 62 negatives
- 17241: 15 positives, 172 negatives - +1 since May 18
- 17257: 146 positives, 240 negatives - +3 since May 17
- 17240: 5 positives, 17 negatives
- 17025: 17 positives, 221 negatives
- 17070: 24 positives, 265 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 122 negatives
- 17019: 19 positives, 202 negatives - +1 since May 17
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.