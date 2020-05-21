DOH: 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the latest numbers from the state Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County jumped by 20 to 565 in Thursday's report as most counties in the southcentral region saw an increase in positive cases.

Except for Mifflin County, all other counties in the region saw an increase in either positive cases or deaths in Thursday's report from the department, which reported 980 new cases and 102 new deaths overall in the state.

The number of Cumberland County deaths didn't rise, but the number of new cases was one of the highest in the region as the county prepares to open in the yellow phase Friday.

Franklin and Dauphin counties remain the two counties in the region that continue to see larger increases than average for the region. Dauphin County's caseload grew by 22 positive cases and one death while Franklin County grew by 15 cases and one death.

York County's cases also grew by nine with two more deaths, and Adams County's number of cases grew higher than usual, jumping by seven cases to 204 positives.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 21):