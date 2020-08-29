DOH: 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported an additional 20 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County. That's the highest total of new cases since Aug. 5 for the county.

In the past 14 days, 154 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 60.78 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11.29.

The DOH reports Saturday eight patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19

The Health Department reported 171 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results Saturday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 10.5% for county results.

The southcentral region reported 147 new positives in Saturday's report. Adams County showed a jump in cases, with 33 new reports. York County reported 32 new cases, Dauphin County reported 28 new cases, and Lebanon County reported 12 new cases.