DOH: 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported an additional 20 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County. That's the highest total of new cases since Aug. 5 for the county.
In the past 14 days, 154 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 60.78 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11.29.
The DOH reports Saturday eight patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19
The Health Department reported 171 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results Saturday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 10.5% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 147 new positives in Saturday's report. Adams County showed a jump in cases, with 33 new reports. York County reported 32 new cases, Dauphin County reported 28 new cases, and Lebanon County reported 12 new cases.
York, Dauphin and Perry counties sit on the state's watchlist after the most recent update to the state's early-warning monitoring system dashboard Friday.
The state Department of Health reported 843 new cases for the state Saturday with 16 deaths Saturday.
The DOH said that Saturday, the department will begin publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history.
Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 33 new cases; 632 total cases (614 confirmed, 18 probable); 12,579 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 168 total cases (149 confirmed, 19 probable); 3,611 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases; 443 total cases (425 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,537 negatives; 11 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 20 new cases; 1,516 total cases (1,432 confirmed, 84 probable); 23,261 negatives; 72 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 28 new cases; 3,274 total cases (3,186 confirmed, 88 probable); 34,848 negatives; 163 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 1,504 total cases (1,441 confirmed, 63 probable); 16,430 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 34 total cases (32 confirmed, 2 probable); 986 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 360 total cases (349 confirmed, 11 probable); 3,973 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 149 total cases (141 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,839 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 12 new cases; 1,717 total cases (1,646 confirmed, 71 probable); 15,656 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 159 total cases (152 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,312 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 174 total cases (156 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,234 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 32 new cases; 3,301 total cases (3,240 confirmed, 61 probable); 46,239 negatives; 118 deaths.
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 29):
- 17013: 199 positives, 3,658 negatives - +2 since Aug. 28
- 17015: 93 positives, 1,884 negatives - +4 since Aug. 28
- 17050: 192 positives, 2,912 negatives - +4 since Aug. 28
- 17055: 220 positives, 3,458 negatives - +1 since Aug. 28
- 17011: 264 positives, 4,478 negatives - +2 since Aug. 28
- 17007: 19 positives, 423 negatives - +0 since Aug. 28
- 17065: 17 positives, 281 negatives - +1 since Aug. 28
- 17324: 28 positives, 370 negatives - +0 since Aug. 28
- 17241: 63 positives, 1,168 negatives - +0 since Aug. 28
- 17257: 253 positives, 1,198 negatives - +0 since Aug. 28
- 17240: 18 positives, 125 negatives - +0 since Aug. 28
- 17025: 82 positives, 1,279 negatives - +5 since Aug. 28
- 17070: 79 positives, 1,299 negatives - +0 since Aug. 28
- 17043: 25 positives, 547 negatives - +1 since Aug. 28
- 17019: 53 positives, 1,392 negatives - +0 since Aug. 28
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 25):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): no data for Aug. 25
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 25 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 25 data was available; numbers are from Aug. 18)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 21-Aug. 27):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.8 (34.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37 (16.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27 (25.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.5 (46.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.3 (25.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 29 (16.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.3 (45.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.7 (52 previous 7 days)
