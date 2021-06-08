DOH: 20 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday.

The total is the second highest in a single day for the county since May 22, but also featured 15 probable cases and only five confirmed cases.

Tuesday's report included 74 total test results, with 15 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (54) and confirmed positive tests (five), the county saw about 8.4% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 14.57. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 73.41.

There were 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (down three from Monday), with one in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 114,617 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 45.2% of the county's total population (population 253,370). CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the southcentral region for Tuesday, York County had 53 new cases and Adams County 11 new cases.