DOH: 20 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday.
The total is the second highest in a single day for the county since May 22, but also featured 15 probable cases and only five confirmed cases.
Tuesday's report included 74 total test results, with 15 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (54) and confirmed positive tests (five), the county saw about 8.4% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 14.57. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 73.41.
There were 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (down three from Monday), with one in intensive care units and four on ventilators.
In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 114,617 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 45.2% of the county's total population (population 253,370). CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region for Tuesday, York County had 53 new cases and Adams County 11 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 11 new cases; 9,610 total cases (7,945 confirmed, 1,665 probable); 36,686 negatives; 186 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 4,671 total cases (3,257 confirmed, 1,414 probable); 10,324 negatives; 139 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,481 total cases (10,590 confirmed, 2,891 probable); 40,146 negatives; 340 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 20 new cases; 20,519 total cases (16,498 confirmed, 4,021 probable); 81,798 negatives; 524 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 6 new cases; 26,028 total cases (22,681 confirmed, 3,347 probable); 107,004 negatives; 554 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 15,379 total cases (13,024 confirmed, 2,355 probable); 53,734 negatives; 371 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,362 total cases (759 confirmed, 603 probable); 4,036 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): -2 new cases; 5,124 total cases (4,288 confirmed, 836 probable); 16,286 negatives; 134 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,136 total cases (1,931 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,370 negatives; 87 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 16,150 total cases (13,976 confirmed, 2,174 probable); 52,604 negatives; 292 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,410 total cases (5,108 confirmed, 302 probable); 14,784 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 3,843 total cases (2,989 confirmed, 854 probable); 10,907 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 53 new cases; 46,626 total cases (38,097 confirmed, 8,529 probable); 158,983 negatives; 818 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 8):
- 17013: 2,418 positives, 12,206 negatives - +7 since May 28
- 17015: 1,517 positives, 6,127 negatives - +8 since May 28
- 17050: 2,420 positives, 12,316 negatives - +8 since May 28
- 17055: 2,787 positives, 15,375 negatives - +9 since May 28
- 17011: 2,609 positives, 12,747 negatives - +16 since May 28
- 17007: 363 positives, 1,547 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17065: 252 positives, 1,102 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17324: 245 positives, 1,151 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17241: 647 positives, 2,936 negatives - +3 since May 28
- 17257: 1,743 positives, 5,996 negatives - +12 since May 28
- 17240: 155 positives, 551 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17025: 1,087 positives, 4,884 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17070: 1,083 positives, 4,778 negatives - +10 since May 28
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,807 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17019: 1,214 positives, 4,901 negatives - +7 since May 28
- 17266: 19 positives, 105 negatives - +0 since May 28
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 28-June 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.6 (39.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.7% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27.2 (36.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.8 (28.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (4.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (33.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.3 (45.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (53.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.1 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.6 (50.8 previous 7 days)
