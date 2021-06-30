DOH: 2 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

None of the counties in the southcentral region saw an increase of COVID-19 cases in the double digits, though two counties did see an increase in the number of deaths associated with the disease.
York and Franklin counties each saw one new death in the latest data on Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
York County again had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases - tied with Adams County Wednesday - but they saw only five new cases each.
Cumberland County had two new cases, but both of those cases were probable, instead of confirmed cases. The county also saw about 97 new tests reported overall, judging by just the number of negative tests reported.
The county's hospitalization rate remained unchanged between Tuesday and Wednesday's data, with nine patients still in the hospital with COVID-19, one of which is on a ventilator.
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to show that the number of vaccines being administered is plateauing in the region. Cumberland County was only one of a few counties to see an increase in the percentage of the total population who have received the last dose of the vaccine.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the county had 50.2% of its total population fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.1% or an increase of 170 people since Monday's update. Currently there are 127,075 residents fully vaccinated.
That 0.1% increase was also seen in Franklin County, Huntingdon County, Lebanon County and York County, but the percentages didn't budge in any of the other counties in the region.
The department reported that there were 202 additional positive cases and eight new deaths Wednesday across the state.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 9,682 total cases (8,003 confirmed, 1,679 probable); 37,627 negatives; 189 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,725 total cases (3,297 confirmed, 1,428 probable); 10,476 negatives; 141 deaths; 29.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,521 total cases (10,618 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,745 negatives; 341 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,620 total cases (16,580 confirmed, 4,040 probable); 83,958 negatives; 526 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 3 new cases; 26,130 total cases (22,748 confirmed, 3,382 probable); 109,555 negatives; 559 deaths; 47% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 15,469 total cases (13,102 confirmed, 2,367 probable); 55,323 negatives; 375 deaths (+1); 35.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,373 total cases (764 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,147 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,163 total cases (4,324 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,717 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,141 total cases (1,936 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,513 negatives; 88 deaths; 32% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 0 new cases; 16,201 total cases (14,024 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 54,229 negatives; 294 deaths; 41.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 5,440 total cases (5,137 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,213 negatives; 181 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,851 total cases (2,996 confirmed, 855 probable); 11,146 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 5 new cases; 47,027 total cases (38,280 confirmed, 8,747 probable); 162,965 negatives; 826 deaths (+1); 44.5% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 29):
- 17013: 2,454 positives, 12,774 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,256 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,691 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17055: 2,790 positives, 15,636 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,779 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,591 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,131 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,203 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17241: 654 positives, 2,996 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17257: 1,751 positives, 6,253 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17240: 155 positives, 576 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17025: 1,092 positives, 5,008 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,888 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,846 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17019: 1,221 positives, 4,998 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17266: 19 positives, 114 negatives - +0 since June 27
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 18-June 24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.8 (10.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (19.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .6% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (22.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.4 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - .9% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (21.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.2 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.2 (14.5 previous 7 days)