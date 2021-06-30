DOH: 2 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

None of the counties in the southcentral region saw an increase of COVID-19 cases in the double digits, though two counties did see an increase in the number of deaths associated with the disease.

York and Franklin counties each saw one new death in the latest data on Wednesday from the state Department of Health.

York County again had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases - tied with Adams County Wednesday - but they saw only five new cases each.

Cumberland County had two new cases, but both of those cases were probable, instead of confirmed cases. The county also saw about 97 new tests reported overall, judging by just the number of negative tests reported.

The county's hospitalization rate remained unchanged between Tuesday and Wednesday's data, with nine patients still in the hospital with COVID-19, one of which is on a ventilator.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to show that the number of vaccines being administered is plateauing in the region. Cumberland County was only one of a few counties to see an increase in the percentage of the total population who have received the last dose of the vaccine.