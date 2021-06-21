DOH: 2 new probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported two new probable cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 46 total test results, with two probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (44) and confirmed positive tests (none), the county saw 0% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 8.29. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 42.63.
There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with one in an intensive care unit and five on ventilators.
The state Department of Health offered an explanation for the 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Cumberland County logged last Thursday, which included 27 new cases in the 17013 ZIP code. The department said that day's increase in case counts "was due to a lab reporting a backlog (more than 7 days old) of positive test results collected from a nursing facility in the county." The Health Department did not name which nursing home.
"We will continue to work with all testing sites and laboratories to ensure they are reporting accurately and timely so we can show a comprehensive view of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities," the departmtnet said in an email.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 1.0% for the week of June 11-June 17 (down from 1.5% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 22.1 (up from 9.9 the previous week).
The state's percent positivity dropped to 1.4% for the week of June 11-June 17 (down from 1.9% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 10.7 (down from 17.4 the previous week).
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 123,729 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 48.8% of the county's total population of 253,370. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region for Monday, York County reported five new cases and Dauphin County four new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 21):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 9,652 total cases (7,980 confirmed, 1,672 probable); 37,297 negatives; 187 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,708 total cases (3,285 confirmed, 1,423 probable); 10,412 negatives; 141 deaths; 29% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,517 total cases (10,615 confirmed, 2,902 probable); 40,482 negatives; 341 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,607 total cases (16,569 confirmed, 4,038 probable); 83,394 negatives; 525 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 4 new cases; 26,104 total cases (22,734 confirmed, 3,370 probable); 108,535 negatives; 557 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 0 new cases; 15,447 total cases (13,078 confirmed, 2,369 probable); 54,608 negatives; 372 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,366 total cases (762 confirmed, 604 probable); 4,101 negatives; 15 deaths; 24.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,149 total cases (4,312 confirmed, 837 probable); 16,548 negatives; 135 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,139 total cases (1,934 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,453 negatives; 87 deaths; 31.5% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 16,184 total cases (14,008 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 53,590 negatives; 294 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,430 total cases (5,128 confirmed, 302 probable); 15,039 negatives; 180 deaths; 37.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,847 total cases (2,993 confirmed, 854 probable); 11,078 negatives; 101 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 5 new cases; 46,951 total cases (38,211 confirmed, 8,740 probable); 161,404 negatives; 824 deaths; 43.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 21):
- 17013: 2,450 positives, 12,670 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17015: 1,522 positives, 6,217 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17050: 2,427 positives, 12,565 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17055: 2,789 positives, 15,564 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,780 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,573 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,124 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,190 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17241: 654 positives, 3,011 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17257: 1,750 positives, 6,173 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17240: 155 positives, 565 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17025: 1,088 positives, 4,974 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17070: 1,087 positives, 4,854 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,829 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17019: 1,216 positives, 4,969 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17266: 19 positives, 110 negatives - +0 since June 20
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 11-June 17):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.7 (17.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.4 (26.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.1 (9.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.5 (13.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (20.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (17.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.5% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (17.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.5 (19.4 previous 7 days)
