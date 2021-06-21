DOH: 2 new probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported two new probable cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

Monday's report included 46 total test results, with two probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (44) and confirmed positive tests (none), the county saw 0% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 8.29. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 42.63.

There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with one in an intensive care unit and five on ventilators.

The state Department of Health offered an explanation for the 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Cumberland County logged last Thursday, which included 27 new cases in the 17013 ZIP code. The department said that day's increase in case counts "was due to a lab reporting a backlog (more than 7 days old) of positive test results collected from a nursing facility in the county." The Health Department did not name which nursing home.

"We will continue to work with all testing sites and laboratories to ensure they are reporting accurately and timely so we can show a comprehensive view of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities," the departmtnet said in an email.