DOH: 2 new probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

As the number of new COVID-19 cases remains low in the county and region, Cumberland County is also seeing a drop in the number of patients hospitalized with the disease. According to the latest data Friday, the state Department of Health reported that there were only three patients with COVID-19 at hospitals in the county - two fewer than Thursday's update and six fewer than Wednesday's. Of those patients, only one is on a ventilator.

For the department's daily update of cases, Cumberland County only saw two new probable cases and zero confirmed cases Friday. About 90 tests overall were reported from the county, judging by just the number of negative tests reported.

Breaking a trend, York County's case count went up by double digits, rising by 10 new cases in Friday's report. The county also saw two new deaths - the only county to have a new death reported Friday.

Most other counties saw increases well below that, with Franklin County seeing the second highest increase at six new cases and Dauphin County seeing the third highest increase with four new cases.