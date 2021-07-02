DOH: 2 new probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

As the number of new COVID-19 cases remains low in the county and region, Cumberland County is also seeing a drop in the number of patients hospitalized with the disease. According to the latest data Friday, the state Department of Health reported that there were only three patients with COVID-19 at hospitals in the county - two fewer than Thursday's update and six fewer than Wednesday's. Of those patients, only one is on a ventilator.
For the department's daily update of cases, Cumberland County only saw two new probable cases and zero confirmed cases Friday. About 90 tests overall were reported from the county, judging by just the number of negative tests reported.
Breaking a trend, York County's case count went up by double digits, rising by 10 new cases in Friday's report. The county also saw two new deaths - the only county to have a new death reported Friday.
Most other counties saw increases well below that, with Franklin County seeing the second highest increase at six new cases and Dauphin County seeing the third highest increase with four new cases.
After a lackluster vaccination number in the Wednesday evening update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cumberland County almost saw double the number of new, fully vaccinated individuals in Thursday's update. While only 215 new people were fully vaccinated between Tuesday and Wednesday, the CDC reported that 415 new county residents were vaccinated in a single day, pushing up the percentage of fully vaccinated residents to 50.4%.
Though many of the counties in the region saw stalling percentages of vaccinated individuals, almost all - save for Juniata County - saw at least a 0.1% increase in the latest update from the CDC.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 9,685 total cases (8,006 confirmed, 1,679 probable); 37,699 negatives; 189 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,727 total cases (3,298 confirmed, 1,429 probable); 10,489 negatives; 142 deaths; 29.7% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,521 total cases (10,618 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,801 negatives; 343 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,626 total cases (16,583 confirmed, 4,043 probable); 84,150 negatives; 526 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 4 new cases; 26,134 total cases (22,752 confirmed, 3,382 probable); 109,760 negatives; 559 deaths; 47.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 15,477 total cases (13,107 confirmed, 2,370 probable); 55,443 negatives; 375 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,375 total cases (767 confirmed, 608 probable); 4,155 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 5,170 total cases (4,331 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,771 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,141 total cases (1,936 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,523 negatives; 88 deaths; 32.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 16,204 total cases (14,027 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 54,375 negatives; 294 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,440 total cases (5,137 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,251 negatives; 181 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,853 total cases (2,997 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,175 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 47,045 total cases (38,292 confirmed, 8,753 probable); 163,300 negatives; 829 deaths (+2); 44.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 1):
- 17013: 2,454 positives, 12,803 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,277 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,728 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17055: 2,790 positives, 15,666 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17011: 2,614 positives, 12,812 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,597 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,132 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,206 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17241: 654 positives, 2,996 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17257: 1,751 positives, 6,268 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17240: 155 positives, 576 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17025: 1,093 positives, 5,024 negatives - +2 since June 27
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,904 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,849 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17019: 1,221 positives, 5,005 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since June 27
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 18-June 24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.8 (10.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (19.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .6% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (22.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.4 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - .9% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (21.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.2 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.2 (14.5 previous 7 days)