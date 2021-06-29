DOH: 2 new probable cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported two new probable cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday.

Tuesday's report included 21 total test results, with two probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (19) and confirmed positive tests (zero), the county saw 0% of its tests come back positive.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (up one from Monday), with zero in an intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.

In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 126,905 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 50.1% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 126,896 people have been fully vaccinated, or 57.8% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

The Health Department confirmed Tuesday there were 162 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,869.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 29):