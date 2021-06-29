DOH: 2 new probable cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported two new probable cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday.
Tuesday's report included 21 total test results, with two probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (19) and confirmed positive tests (zero), the county saw 0% of its tests come back positive.
There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (up one from Monday), with zero in an intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 126,905 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 50.1% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 126,896 people have been fully vaccinated, or 57.8% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
The Health Department confirmed Tuesday there were 162 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,869.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 9,677 total cases (7,998 confirmed, 1,679 probable); 37,602 negatives; 189 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 4,723 total cases (3,295 confirmed, 1,428 probable); 10,470 negatives; 141 deaths; 29.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,521 total cases (10,618 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,713 negatives; 341 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,618 total cases (16,580 confirmed, 4,038 probable); 83,861 negatives; 526 deaths; 50.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 1 new cases; 26,127 total cases (22,745 confirmed, 3,382 probable); 109,476 negatives; 559 deaths (+1); 47% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new cases; 15,467 total cases (13,100 confirmed, 2,367 probable); 55,267 negatives; 374 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,372 total cases (763 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,144 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,160 total cases (4,321 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,702 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,141 total cases (1,935 confirmed, 206 probable); 5,512 negatives; 88 deaths; 32% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 16,201 total cases (14,024 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 54,150 negatives; 294 deaths; 41.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 5,438 total cases (5,135 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,185 negatives; 181 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,850 total cases (2,995 confirmed, 855 probable); 11,136 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 11 new case; 47,022 total cases (38,276 confirmed, 8,746 probable); 162,807 negatives; 825 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 29):
- 17013: 2,454 positives, 12,774 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,256 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,691 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17055: 2,790 positives, 15,636 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,779 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,591 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,131 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,203 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17241: 654 positives, 2,996 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17257: 1,751 positives, 6,253 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17240: 155 positives, 576 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17025: 1,092 positives, 5,008 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,888 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,846 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17019: 1,221 positives, 4,998 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17266: 19 positives, 114 negatives - +0 since June 27
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 18-June 24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.8 (10.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (19.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .6% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (22.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.4 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - .9% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (21.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.2 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.2 (14.5 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.