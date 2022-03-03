DOH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County Thursday, hospitalizations sit at 34

Cumberland County reported two new deaths Thursday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has three deaths so far in March.

There were 34 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 46.7, the lowest rate since Sept. 3.

There are four adults in intensive care and six on ventilators. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 27 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The DOH open data reports 22 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 30.7, the lowest rate since Aug. 4. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations fell by two to 18 patients overall Thursday, with 10 of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations rose by two to 45 patients overall Thursday, with 29 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are eight adults in the ICU and five on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 3)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 68.3% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.8% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 28)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 8% for the week of Feb. 18-24, down from 14.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 69.1, down from 160.2 the previous week, 188.7 two weeks ago and 352.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 13.1% (the fifth highest in the state and down from 14.8% the week before). Cameron and McKeon counties topped the state at 14.3%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 234, up from 185.8 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 25)

In its weekly update for the 25th week of the school year, the department reported 41 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 71 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,490.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 2,025 cases reported during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, down from an increase of 3,183 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 252,840.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 3):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 14 new cases; 24,592 total cases (20,722 confirmed, 3,870 probable); 46,777 negatives; 353 deaths; 54.9% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 24,592 total cases (20,722 confirmed, 3,870 probable); 46,777 negatives; 353 deaths; 54.9% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 10,890 total cases (7,326 confirmed, 3,564 probable); 13,455 negatives; 271 deaths (+1); 38.6% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 10,890 total cases (7,326 confirmed, 3,564 probable); 13,455 negatives; 271 deaths (+1); 38.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 20 new cases; 29,429 total cases (23,642 confirmed, 5,787 probable); 49,871 negatives; 597 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 29,429 total cases (23,642 confirmed, 5,787 probable); 49,871 negatives; 597 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 27 new cases; 50,516 total cases (38,520 confirmed, 11,996 probable); 109,822 negatives; 865 deaths (+2); 68.3% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 50,516 total cases (38,520 confirmed, 11,996 probable); 109,822 negatives; 865 deaths (+2); 68.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 32 new cases; 58,745 total cases (49,134 confirmed, 9,611 probable); 134,605 negatives; 935 deaths; 62.1% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 58,745 total cases (49,134 confirmed, 9,611 probable); 134,605 negatives; 935 deaths; 62.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 13 new cases; 40,104 total cases (33,347 confirmed, 6,757 probable); 67,803 negatives; 669 deaths (+1); 48.7% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 40,104 total cases (33,347 confirmed, 6,757 probable); 67,803 negatives; 669 deaths (+1); 48.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,085 total cases (2,219 confirmed, 1,866 probable); 5,273 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,085 total cases (2,219 confirmed, 1,866 probable); 5,273 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 11,416 total cases (9,507 confirmed, 1,909 probable); 23,087 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 11,416 total cases (9,507 confirmed, 1,909 probable); 23,087 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new case; 4,742 total cases (4,366 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,117 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated

5 new case; 4,742 total cases (4,366 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,117 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 36,346 total cases (31,562 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 65,652 negatives; 503 deaths (+1); 55.2% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 36,346 total cases (31,562 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 65,652 negatives; 503 deaths (+1); 55.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 12,200 total cases (11,589 confirmed, 611 probable); 18,070 negatives; 274 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 12,200 total cases (11,589 confirmed, 611 probable); 18,070 negatives; 274 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 8,773 total cases (6,915 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 14,428 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 8,773 total cases (6,915 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 14,428 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 44 new cases; 117,911 total cases (98,662 confirmed; 19,249 probable); 203,567 negatives; 1,459 deaths (+1); 58.3% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.6 (133.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.1 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.1 (121.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (140.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.2 (122.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (129.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.5 (152.3 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

