DOH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County in Thursday's data update

Cumberland County reported two new deaths in Thursday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 22 deaths so far in March.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 17.1.

There are no adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Twenty-three adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 25 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports 11 new cases for Cumberland County Wednesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 8.3. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased stayed at nine patients overall Thursday, with six of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed at 22 patients overall Thursday, with 30 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 24)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 68.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 22)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 2.6% for the week of March 11-March 17, down from 4.8% the previous week and 5.8% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 17.4, down from 32.4 the previous week, 54.1 two weeks ago and 69.5 from three weeks ago.

Fulton County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 5.8% (the fifth highest in the state). Elk County topped the state at 6.9%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 48.2, ninth highest in the state. Montgomery County tops the state at 77.0.

School-age children (updated March 18)

In its weekly update for the 28th week of the school year, the department reported 12 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 9-March 15, a decrease from the previous week's total of 16 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,548.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 642 cases reported during the week of March 9-March 15, down from an increase of 817 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 255,648.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 23):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 24,661 total cases (20,788 confirmed, 3,873 probable); 47,202 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 24,661 total cases (20,788 confirmed, 3,873 probable); 47,202 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 10,950 total cases (7,380 confirmed, 3,570 probable); 13,581 negatives; 275 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 10,950 total cases (7,380 confirmed, 3,570 probable); 13,581 negatives; 275 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new case; 29,579 total cases (23,776 confirmed, 5,803 probable); 50,212 negatives; 606 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated

5 new case; 29,579 total cases (23,776 confirmed, 5,803 probable); 50,212 negatives; 606 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 50,784 total cases (38,697 confirmed, 12,087 probable); 110,874 negatives; 884 deaths (+2); 68.8% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 50,784 total cases (38,697 confirmed, 12,087 probable); 110,874 negatives; 884 deaths (+2); 68.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 9 new cases; 58,957 total cases (49,304 confirmed, 9,653 probable); 135,705 negatives; 954 deaths (+2); 62.6% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 58,957 total cases (49,304 confirmed, 9,653 probable); 135,705 negatives; 954 deaths (+2); 62.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 11 new cases; 40,242 total cases (33,449 confirmed, 6,793 probable); 68,573 negatives; 686 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 40,242 total cases (33,449 confirmed, 6,793 probable); 68,573 negatives; 686 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new case; 4,118 total cases (2,234 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,343 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

3 new case; 4,118 total cases (2,234 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,343 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 11,477 total cases (9,553 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,472 negatives; 242 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 11,477 total cases (9,553 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,472 negatives; 242 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,191 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,191 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 36,455 total cases (31,657 confirmed, 4,798 probable); 66,284 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 36,455 total cases (31,657 confirmed, 4,798 probable); 66,284 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 12,247 total cases (11,634 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,268 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 12,247 total cases (11,634 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,268 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 8,812 total cases (6,942 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,582 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 8,812 total cases (6,942 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,582 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 118,310 total cases (98,985 confirmed; 19,325 probable); 205,630 negatives; 1,477 deaths; 58.6% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.3 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.1 (15.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.4 (33.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (26.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 20.0 (22.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.7 (23.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.3 (32.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.8 (27.8 previous 7 days)

