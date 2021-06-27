DOH: 2 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers COVID-19 transmission to be low in Cumberland County as the vaccination rate in the county nears the 50% mark.

Despite the number of new cases being in the single digits for the past few weeks, the CDC had still labeled Cumberland County and other counties in the region as "moderate" transmission. As of Sunday, the list of counties in the region with "low" transmission increased to include Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Perry and Lebanon counties were previously labeled for low transmission, and Franklin, Adams and York counties still remain in "moderate" transmission in the Midstate.

The only county in Pennsylvania to still be labeled as having "substantial" transmission by the CDC is Potter County.

The new label comes as Cumberland County again sees single-digit new cases. Over the two-day weekend, the county saw only two new confirmed cases. Judging by just the number of confirmed cases and the number of negative tests reported (104), the county saw about 1.9% of its tests come back positive.