DOH: 2 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers COVID-19 transmission to be low in Cumberland County as the vaccination rate in the county nears the 50% mark.
Despite the number of new cases being in the single digits for the past few weeks, the CDC had still labeled Cumberland County and other counties in the region as "moderate" transmission. As of Sunday, the list of counties in the region with "low" transmission increased to include Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Perry and Lebanon counties were previously labeled for low transmission, and Franklin, Adams and York counties still remain in "moderate" transmission in the Midstate.
The only county in Pennsylvania to still be labeled as having "substantial" transmission by the CDC is Potter County.
The new label comes as Cumberland County again sees single-digit new cases. Over the two-day weekend, the county saw only two new confirmed cases. Judging by just the number of confirmed cases and the number of negative tests reported (104), the county saw about 1.9% of its tests come back positive.
Most other counties in the region also stayed in the single-digits despite two days worth of data reported by the state Department of Health on its COVID-19 Dashboard. Franklin County was one of the highest at eight new cases, while Adams, Dauphin and Huntingdon counties each saw five new cases, with Adams also reporting a new death. Fulton County, which hadn't seen an increase in about a week, saw four new probable cases over the weekend.
York County had the highest increase with 21 new cases over the weekend.
Cumberland County also saw an increase to the total number of fully vaccinated residents, now boasting 126,515 vaccinated residents. That pushes the county to 49.9% of the total population being vaccinated, according to the CDC.
With vaccination rates slowly climbing and new COVID-19 caseloads remaining about the same each day, the county is seeing another drop in the number of hospitalizations. According to the DOH, the county had two fewer cases of COVID-19 in its hospitals (eight), with one fewer patient on a ventilator (three). One adult remains in the ICU with the disease.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 27):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 9,671 total cases (7,993 confirmed, 1,678 probable); 37,548 negatives; 189 deaths (+1); 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 4,717 total cases (3,290 confirmed, 1,427 probable); 10,463 negatives; 141 deaths; 29.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,521 total cases (10,618 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,678 negatives; 341 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,614 total cases (16,578 confirmed, 4,036 probable); 83,799 negatives; 526 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 5 new cases; 26,121 total cases (22,742 confirmed, 3,379 probable); 109,336 negatives; 558 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 8 new cases; 15,464 total cases (13,096 confirmed, 2,368 probable); 55,097 negatives; 374 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 1,371 total cases (763 confirmed, 608 probable); 4,125 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.2% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 5,160 total cases (4,321 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,676 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,139 total cases (1,934 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,499 negatives; 88 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 16,197 total cases (14,021 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 54,062 negatives; 294 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 5,437 total cases (5,134 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,157 negatives; 181 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,850 total cases (2,995 confirmed, 855 probable); 11,127 negatives; 101 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 21 new cases; 47,010 total cases (38,266 confirmed, 8,744 probable); 162,533 negatives; 825 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 27):
- 17013: 2,454 positives, 12,751 negatives - +4 since June 20
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,258 negatives - -1 since June 20
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,677 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17055: 2,790 positives, 15,621 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,780 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,592 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,132 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,202 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17241: 654 positives, 3,000 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17257: 1,750 positives, 6,239 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17240: 155 positives, 577 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17025: 1,091 positives, 5,005 negatives - +3 since June 20
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,884 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,845 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17019: 1,221 positives, 4,995 negatives - +4 since June 20
- 17266: 19 positives, 114 negatives - +0 since June 20
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 11-June 17):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.8 (10.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (19.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .6% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (22.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.4 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - .9% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (21.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.2 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.2 (14.5 previous 7 days)