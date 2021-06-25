DOH: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

Cumberland County saw a net gain of one new case of COVID-19 in the noon update from the Department of Health on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases increased by two while the number of probable cases decreased by one.

Friday's report included 101 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (99) and confirmed positive tests (2), the county saw about 2% of its tests come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County rose by one to 10 patients. Of those, one is in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, only York County saw a double-digit increase in the number of cases with 13.

Bedford, Fulton, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry counties did not see any increase in cases. Franklin County was the only county to report a death in the region.

The number of fully vaccinated people in the county also continues to tick upward. In the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control, there are 125,343 county residents now fully vaccinated, which is about 49.5% of the total population. That's an increase of 0.2% since Thursday's update.

