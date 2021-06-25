DOH: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

Cumberland County saw a net gain of one new case of COVID-19 in the noon update from the Department of Health on Friday.
The number of confirmed cases increased by two while the number of probable cases decreased by one.
Friday's report included 101 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (99) and confirmed positive tests (2), the county saw about 2% of its tests come back positive.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County rose by one to 10 patients. Of those, one is in the ICU and four are on ventilators.
In the southcentral region, only York County saw a double-digit increase in the number of cases with 13.
Bedford, Fulton, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry counties did not see any increase in cases. Franklin County was the only county to report a death in the region.
The number of fully vaccinated people in the county also continues to tick upward. In the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control, there are 125,343 county residents now fully vaccinated, which is about 49.5% of the total population. That's an increase of 0.2% since Thursday's update.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to .6% for the week of June 18-June 24 (down from .4% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 2.4 (down from 22.5 the previous week).
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 9,666 total cases (7,987 confirmed, 1,679 probable); 37,467 negatives; 188 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,713 total cases (3,288 confirmed, 1,425 probable); 10,450 negatives; 141 deaths; 29.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 13,521 total cases (10,618 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,608 negatives; 341 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 1 new case; 20,612 total cases (16,576 confirmed, 4,036 probable); 83,695 negatives; 526 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 1 new case; 26,116 total cases (22,739 confirmed, 3,377 probable); 109,093 negatives; 558 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 15,456 total cases (13,085 confirmed, 2,371 probable); 54,973 negatives; 374 deaths (+1); 35.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,367 total cases (763 confirmed, 604 probable); 4,117 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.1% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 5,155 total cases (4,316 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,648 negatives; 135 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,139 total cases (1,934 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,489 negatives; 88 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 16,195 total cases (14,019 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 53,891 negatives; 294 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,434 total cases (5,132 confirmed, 302 probable); 15,128 negatives; 181 deaths (+1); 38.1% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,849 total cases (2,995 confirmed, 854 probable); 11,110 negatives; 101 deaths; 36.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 46,989 total cases (38,247 confirmed, 8,742 probable); 162,130 negatives; 825 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 24):
- 17013: 2,452 positives, 12,730 negatives - +2 since June 20
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,259 negatives - -1 since June 20
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,637 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17055: 2,790 positives, 15,598 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,802 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,587 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,132 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,201 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17241: 654 positives, 3,005 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17257: 1,750 positives, 6,221 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17240: 155 positives, 570 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17025: 1,091 positives, 4,995 negatives - +3 since June 20
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,881 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,840 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17019: 1,218 positives, 4,984 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17266: 19 positives, 113 negatives - +0 since June 20
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 11-June 17):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.8 (10.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (19.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .6% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (22.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.4 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - .9% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (21.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.2 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.2 (14.5 previous 7 days)