DOH: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 45 total test results, with no probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (43) and confirmed positive tests (two), the county saw 4.4% of its tests come back positive.
There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with one in an intensive care unit and three on ventilators.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to .6% for the week of June 18-June 24 (down from 1.0% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 2.4 (down from 22.5 the previous week).
The state's percent positivity dropped to 1.2% for the week of June 18-June 24 (down from 1.4% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 7.8 (down from 10.8 the previous week).
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 126,515 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 49.9% of the county's total population of 253,370. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
The Health Department confirmed Monday there was a three-day total of 408 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,707.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 9,671 total cases (7,993 confirmed, 1,678 probable); 37,579 negatives; 189 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,717 total cases (3,290 confirmed, 1,427 probable); 10,467 negatives; 141 deaths; 29.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,521 total cases (10,618 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,692 negatives; 341 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,616 total cases (16,580 confirmed, 4,036 probable); 83,842 negatives; 526 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 5 new cases; 26,126 total cases (22,744 confirmed, 3,382 probable); 109,377 negatives; 558 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 15,466 total cases (13,098 confirmed, 2,368 probable); 55,129 negatives; 374 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,371 total cases (763 confirmed, 608 probable); 4,128 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.2% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,160 total cases (4,321 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,681 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,140 total cases (1,935 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,504 negatives; 88 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 0 new cases; 16,197 total cases (14,021 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 54,099 negatives; 294 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,437 total cases (5,134 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,166 negatives; 181 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,850 total cases (2,995 confirmed, 855 probable); 11,133 negatives; 101 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 1 new case; 47,011 total cases (38,267 confirmed, 8,744 probable); 162,661 negatives; 825 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 28):
- 17013: 2,454 positives, 12,757 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,259 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,684 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17055: 2,790 positives, 15,634 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,786 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,593 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,132 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,202 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17241: 654 positives, 3,000 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17257: 1,751 positives, 6,245 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17240: 155 positives, 577 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17025: 1,093 positives, 5,006 negatives - +2 since June 27
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,886 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,846 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17019: 1,221 positives, 4,996 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17266: 19 positives, 114 negatives - +0 since June 27
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 18-June 24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.8 (10.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (19.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .6% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (22.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.4 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - .9% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (21.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.2 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.2 (14.5 previous 7 days)
