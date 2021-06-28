DOH: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

Monday's report included 45 total test results, with no probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (43) and confirmed positive tests (two), the county saw 4.4% of its tests come back positive.

There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with one in an intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to .6% for the week of June 18-June 24 (down from 1.0% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 2.4 (down from 22.5 the previous week).

The state's percent positivity dropped to 1.2% for the week of June 18-June 24 (down from 1.4% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 7.8 (down from 10.8 the previous week).

In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 126,515 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 49.9% of the county's total population of 253,370. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.