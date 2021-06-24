DOH: 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Thursday

"Zero day" didn't last very long in Cumberland County. After no new cases were reported Wednesday, the state Department of Health on Thursday reported there were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Though Cumberland County and a few other counties in the southcentral region no longer had zeroes in their new caseloads, no county in the region saw a double-digit increase in cases.

The highest increase in the region was in York County, which had only five new cases. Bedford County had four new cases, while there were three new cases each in Dauphin and Mifflin counties.

Judging by just the number of confirmed cases in Cumberland County (two) and the number of negative tests reported Thursday (77), the county saw about 2.5% of its tests come back positive.

Perry, Juniata and Fulton counties did not see any increase in cases, while Franklin County's number was reduced by one since Wednesday's data. Franklin County, however, for the second day in a row, was the only county to report a new death.

Despite no longer being at zero, the number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County did fall by one to nine patients. Of those, one remains in the ICU and four remain on ventilators.

