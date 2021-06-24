DOH: 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Thursday

"Zero day" didn't last very long in Cumberland County. After no new cases were reported Wednesday, the state Department of Health on Thursday reported there were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Though Cumberland County and a few other counties in the southcentral region no longer had zeroes in their new caseloads, no county in the region saw a double-digit increase in cases.
The highest increase in the region was in York County, which had only five new cases. Bedford County had four new cases, while there were three new cases each in Dauphin and Mifflin counties.
Judging by just the number of confirmed cases in Cumberland County (two) and the number of negative tests reported Thursday (77), the county saw about 2.5% of its tests come back positive.
Perry, Juniata and Fulton counties did not see any increase in cases, while Franklin County's number was reduced by one since Wednesday's data. Franklin County, however, for the second day in a row, was the only county to report a new death.
Despite no longer being at zero, the number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County did fall by one to nine patients. Of those, one remains in the ICU and four remain on ventilators.
The number of fully vaccinated people in the county also continues to tick upward. In the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control, there are 124,812 county residents now full vaccinated, which is about 49.3% of the total population. That's an increase of 0.2% since Wednesday's update.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 24):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 9,662 total cases (7,984 confirmed, 1,678 probable); 37,415 negatives; 188 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 4,713 total cases (3,288 confirmed, 1,425 probable); 10,441 negatives; 141 deaths; 29.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,518 total cases (10,616 confirmed, 2,902 probable); 40,581 negatives; 341 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,611 total cases (16,574 confirmed, 4,037 probable); 83,596 negatives; 526 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 3 new cases; 26,115 total cases (22,740 confirmed, 3,375 probable); 108,976 negatives; 558 deaths; 46.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): -1 new cases; 15,452 total cases (13,081 confirmed, 2,371 probable); 54,909 negatives; 374 deaths (+1); 35.1% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,367 total cases (763 confirmed, 604 probable); 4,111 negatives; 15 deaths; 24.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 5,154 total cases (4,315 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,623 negatives; 135 deaths; 37.6% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,139 total cases (1,934 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,484 negatives; 88 deaths; 31.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 16,193 total cases (14,018 confirmed, 2,175 probable); 53,825 negatives; 294 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 5,434 total cases (5,132 confirmed, 302 probable); 15,108 negatives; 180 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,849 total cases (2,995 confirmed, 854 probable); 11,100 negatives; 101 deaths; 36.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 5 new cases; 46,976 total cases (38,233 confirmed, 8,743 probable); 161,899 negatives; 825 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 24):
- 17013: 2,452 positives, 12,711 negatives - +2 since June 20
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,256 negatives - -1 since June 20
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,613 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17055: 2,789 positives, 15,587 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,781 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,582 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,132 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,200 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17241: 654 positives, 3,003 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17257: 1,750 positives, 6,218 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17240: 155 positives, 569 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17025: 1,090 positives, 4,994 negatives - +2 since June 20
- 17070: 1,087 positives, 4,871 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,838 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17019: 1,217 positives, 4,980 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17266: 19 positives, 113 negatives - +0 since June 20
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 11-June 17):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.7 (17.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.4 (26.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.1 (9.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.5 (13.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (20.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (17.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.5% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (17.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.5 (19.4 previous 7 days)