DOH: 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County over weekend

The southcentral region continues to see smaller increases of COVID-19 cases, with this past weekend seeing only two counties reach 10 new cases of the disease.
The state Department of Health has not made an official report since Thursday due to the Juneteenth holiday observance, but in updates to its COVID-19 Dashboard, the department notes that only two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County.
Both of those cases were confirmed, and judging by just those cases and the number of negative tests reported Saturday and Sunday (190), only about 1.05% of its tests came back positive.
Cumberland County has mostly been seeing single-digit increases, with the exception of Thursday's report that had more than 40 new cases. The department told The Sentinel last week that the increase was due a laboratory reporting a backlog of positive test results from more than a week old that was collected at a nursing facility in the county. The department said it will continue to work with testing sites and labs to make sure test results are accurately and timely reported.
With the reporting this weekend, only two counties saw 10 new cases of COVID-19: Dauphin and York counties. Franklin County came close with nine new COVID-19 cases, and Adams County was the only county in the region to see an increase in the number of deaths associated with the disease.
Three counties didn't see any increase (Perry, Fulton and Bedford counties) and most others saw only an increase of one case each.
Though the caseloads remain down, the number of adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County did rise slightly by one patient. With 10 patients currently in the hospital, one of them was in the ICU and five of them are on ventilators, according to the department's data.
As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 123,729 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 48.8% of the county's total population of 253,370.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 9,651 total cases (7,980 confirmed, 1,671 probable); 37,267 negatives; 187 deaths (+1); 39.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,708 total cases (3,285 confirmed, 1,423 probable); 10,406 negatives; 141 deaths; 29% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,517 total cases (10,615 confirmed, 2,902 probable); 40,461 negatives; 341 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,605 total cases (16,569 confirmed, 4,036 probable); 83,350 negatives; 525 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 10 new cases; 26,100 total cases (22,731 confirmed, 3,369 probable); 108,486 negatives; 557 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 15,447 total cases (13,078 confirmed, 2,369 probable); 54,572 negatives; 372 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,366 total cases (762 confirmed, 604 probable); 4,096 negatives; 15 deaths; 24.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 5,149 total cases (4,312 confirmed, 837 probable); 16,543 negatives; 135 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,139 total cases (1,934 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,449 negatives; 87 deaths; 31.5% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 16,182 total cases (14,006 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 53,554 negatives; 294 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,429 total cases (5,127 confirmed, 302 probable); 15,032 negatives; 180 deaths; 37.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,847 total cases (2,993 confirmed, 854 probable); 11,054 negatives; 101 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 46,946 total cases (38,209 confirmed, 8,737 probable); 161,277 negatives; 824 deaths; 43.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 20):
- 17013: 2,450 positives, 12,670 negatives - +32 since June 10
- 17015: 1,522 positives, 6,217 negatives - +4 since June 10
- 17050: 2,427 positives, 12,565 negatives - +6 since June 10
- 17055: 2,789 positives, 15,564 negatives - +2 since June 10
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,780 negatives - +2 since June 10
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,573 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,124 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,190 negatives - +2 since June 10
- 17241: 654 positives, 3,011 negatives - +6 since June 10
- 17257: 1,750 positives, 6,173 negatives - +5 since June 10
- 17240: 155 positives, 565 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17025: 1,088 positives, 4,974 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17070: 1,087 positives, 4,854 negatives - +4 since June 10
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,829 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17019: 1,216 positives, 4,969 negatives - +2 since June 10
- 17266: 19 positives, 110 negatives - +0 since June 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 11-June 17):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.7 (17.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.4 (26.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.1 (9.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.5 (13.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (20.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (17.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.5% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (17.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.5 (19.4 previous 7 days)