DOH: 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County over weekend

The southcentral region continues to see smaller increases of COVID-19 cases, with this past weekend seeing only two counties reach 10 new cases of the disease.

The state Department of Health has not made an official report since Thursday due to the Juneteenth holiday observance, but in updates to its COVID-19 Dashboard, the department notes that only two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County.

Both of those cases were confirmed, and judging by just those cases and the number of negative tests reported Saturday and Sunday (190), only about 1.05% of its tests came back positive.

Cumberland County has mostly been seeing single-digit increases, with the exception of Thursday's report that had more than 40 new cases. The department told The Sentinel last week that the increase was due a laboratory reporting a backlog of positive test results from more than a week old that was collected at a nursing facility in the county. The department said it will continue to work with testing sites and labs to make sure test results are accurately and timely reported.