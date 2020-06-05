DOH: 2 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported for Cumberland County Friday

Gov. Tom Wolf said his administration expected to release a dashboard this week of measures for how counties in the state can move into the green phase of the reopening plan. Wolf will announce Friday more counties making the move from yellow to green on June 12.

Nearly 6 million people in Philadelphia and seven other counties in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania Friday became the last in the state to shed the tightest restrictions (red phase) under Wolf's stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan. That includes the stay-at-home order that is part of the so-called “red” phase.

Another 3.8 million people live in counties that are under Wolf’s least-restrictive “green” phase, or will be starting Friday.

In the past 14 days, 87 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 34.34 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

In the past 14 days, 385 new cases have been reported in Dauphin County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 138.3 cases per 100,000 people in the county.