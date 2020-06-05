DOH: 2 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.
With two positives out of 102 total test results Friday, Cumberland's positive test percentage of 1.9 percent remains low. The county now has 659 total positive cases and 56 deaths. The county has shown single-digit increases in cases in 12 of the last 13 days.
The southcentral region saw 49 new cases in Friday's report, with 30 of those coming from Dauphin County. Dauphin reported 30 positives out of 116 test results Friday for a percentage of 26 percent.
The DOH Friday confirmed 443 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths for the state, bringing the statewide total to 74,385 positive cases and 5,886 deaths.
Gov. Tom Wolf said his administration expected to release a dashboard this week of measures for how counties in the state can move into the green phase of the reopening plan. Wolf will announce Friday more counties making the move from yellow to green on June 12.
Nearly 6 million people in Philadelphia and seven other counties in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania Friday became the last in the state to shed the tightest restrictions (red phase) under Wolf's stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan. That includes the stay-at-home order that is part of the so-called “red” phase.
Another 3.8 million people live in counties that are under Wolf’s least-restrictive “green” phase, or will be starting Friday.
In the past 14 days, 87 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 34.34 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
In the past 14 days, 385 new cases have been reported in Dauphin County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 138.3 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.
Gov. Tom Wolf has emphasized that the state will look at three key areas moving forward — rates of new cases, increases in the percentage of positive cases, and areas where outbreaks can't be managed by contact tracing.
"The incidence rate is not as valuable as you have more testing," Wolf said. "We have better access to data now."
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 264 total cases; 3,456 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 43 total cases; 862 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 53 total cases; 3,146 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 659 total cases; 6,526 negatives; 56 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 30 new cases; 1,434 total cases; 11,098 negatives; 88 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 788 total cases; 5,484 negatives; 39 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases; 258 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 234 total cases; 969 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 398 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,000 total cases; 4,869 negatives; 36 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,376 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 67 total cases; 913 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 2 new cases; 1,040 total cases; 14,820 negatives and 28 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 2):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 44 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through June 5):
- Northcentral — 11 new positives; 1,104 total positives; 16,601 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 37 new positives; 13,347 total positives; 64,933 negatives; 168 inconclusive
- Northwest — 5 new positives; 576 total positives; 15,431 negatives; 19 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 43 new positives; 5,548 positives; 54,175 negatives; 83 inconclusive
- Southeast — 311 new positives; 48,175 total positives; 201,577 negatives; 998 inconclusive
- Southwest — 4 new positives; 3,542 total positives; 71,484 negatives; 46 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through June 3):
- 17013: 105 positives, 1,270 negatives - +5 since May 28
- 17015: 31 positives, 462 negatives
- 17050: 71 positives, 703 negatives - +13 since May 28
- 17055: 63 positives, 791 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17011: 135 positives, 1,280 negatives - +4 since May 28
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 111 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 80 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 101 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 284 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17257: 160 positives, 372 negatives - +3 since May 28
- 17240: 7 positives, 26 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17025: 22 positives, 322 negatives - +1 since May 30
- 17070: 27 positives, 376 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 167 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 341 negatives
