DOH: 2 COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday, hospitalizations sit at 33

Cumberland County reported two new deaths Tuesday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 33 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, a decrease of two from Monday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 51.4.

There are five adults in intensive care and five on ventilators. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 33.1, the lowest rate since Aug. 5. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down nine from Monday), with 14 of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and eight of 35 available ventilators in use. There are four adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down one from Sunday), with 31 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 73 of 167 available ventilators in use. There are seven adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 1)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 68.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 28)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 8% for the week of Feb. 18-24, down from 14.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 69.1, down from 160.2 the previous week, 188.7 two weeks ago and 352.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 13.1% (the fifth highest in the state and down from 14.8% the week before). Cameron and McKeon counties topped the state at 14.3%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 234, up from 185.8 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 25)

In its weekly update for the 25th week of the school year, the department reported 41 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 71 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,490.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 2,025 cases reported during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, down from an increase of 3,183 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 252,840.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 1):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): -2 new cases; 24,572 total cases (20,705 confirmed, 3,867 probable); 46,729 negatives; 351 deaths (+2); 54.8% of county population vaccinated

-2 new cases; 24,572 total cases (20,705 confirmed, 3,867 probable); 46,729 negatives; 351 deaths (+2); 54.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): -1 new case; 10,883 total cases (7,319 confirmed, 3,564 probable); 13,434 negatives; 269 deaths (+1); 38.5% of county population vaccinated

-1 new case; 10,883 total cases (7,319 confirmed, 3,564 probable); 13,434 negatives; 269 deaths (+1); 38.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 28 new cases; 29,390 total cases (23,613 confirmed, 5,777 probable); 49,846 negatives; 594 deaths; 51.8% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 29,390 total cases (23,613 confirmed, 5,777 probable); 49,846 negatives; 594 deaths; 51.8% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 42 new cases; 50,455 total cases (38,472 confirmed, 11,983 probable); 109,710 negatives; 862 deaths (+2); 68.2% of county population vaccinated

42 new cases; 50,455 total cases (38,472 confirmed, 11,983 probable); 109,710 negatives; 862 deaths (+2); 68.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 30 new cases; 58,689 total cases (49,087 confirmed, 9,602 probable); 134,482 negatives; 933 deaths (+2); 62.1% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 58,689 total cases (49,087 confirmed, 9,602 probable); 134,482 negatives; 933 deaths (+2); 62.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 16 new cases; 40,083 total cases (33,329 confirmed, 6,754 probable); 67,729 negatives; 667 deaths (+5); 48.7% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 40,083 total cases (33,329 confirmed, 6,754 probable); 67,729 negatives; 667 deaths (+5); 48.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 4,082 total cases (2,217 confirmed, 1,865 probable); 5,261 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,082 total cases (2,217 confirmed, 1,865 probable); 5,261 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 11,405 total cases (9,499 confirmed, 1,906 probable); 23,044 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 11,405 total cases (9,499 confirmed, 1,906 probable); 23,044 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,736 total cases (4,360 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,107 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,736 total cases (4,360 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,107 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 36,323 total cases (31,549 confirmed, 4,774 probable); 65,597 negatives; 500 deaths (+2); 55.1% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 36,323 total cases (31,549 confirmed, 4,774 probable); 65,597 negatives; 500 deaths (+2); 55.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 12,181 total cases (11,571 confirmed, 610 probable); 18,053 negatives; 271 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 12,181 total cases (11,571 confirmed, 610 probable); 18,053 negatives; 271 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 8,766 total cases (6,911 confirmed, 1,855 probable); 14,416 negatives; 180 deaths (+1); 48.1% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 8,766 total cases (6,911 confirmed, 1,855 probable); 14,416 negatives; 180 deaths (+1); 48.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 6 new cases; 117,832 total cases (98,603 confirmed; 19,229 probable); 203,379 negatives; 1,452 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.6 (133.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.1 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.1 (121.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (140.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.2 (122.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (129.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.5 (152.3 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.