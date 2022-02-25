DOH: 2 COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County Friday, hospitalizations sit at 49

Cumberland County added two deaths Friday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county has 52 deaths reported in the first 25 days of February and 270 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, an increase of one from Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 63.4.

There are five adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Fifteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 27 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 33 cases in the Health Department open data Friday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 37.6, the lowest rate since Aug. 13. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (an increase of two from Thursday), with six of 34 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are five adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down two from Thursday), with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 72 of 167 available ventilators in use. There are 10 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Feb. 25)

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 68% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.4% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 21)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 14% for the week of Feb. 11-17, down from 17.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 156.3, down from 188.7 the previous week, 352.1 two weeks ago and 673.7 from three weeks ago.

Mifflin County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 17.0% (the third highest in the state and down from 23.1% the week before). Armstrong county topped the state at 20%.

Mifflin County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 286.1, the second highest rate in the state and down from 489.8 the week before. Forest County tops the state at 372.6.

School-age children (updated Feb. 25)

In its weekly update for the 25th week of the school year, the department reported 41 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 71 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,490.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 2,025 cases reported during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, down from an increase of 3,183 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 252,840.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 25):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 10 new cases; 24,462 total cases (20,612 confirmed, 3,850 probable); 46,665 negatives; 349 deaths; 54.7% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 24,462 total cases (20,612 confirmed, 3,850 probable); 46,665 negatives; 349 deaths; 54.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 10,858 total cases (7,295 confirmed, 3,563 probable); 13,412 negatives; 266 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 10,858 total cases (7,295 confirmed, 3,563 probable); 13,412 negatives; 266 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 18 new cases; 29,314 total cases (23,553 confirmed, 5,761 probable); 49,809 negatives; 594 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 29,314 total cases (23,553 confirmed, 5,761 probable); 49,809 negatives; 594 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 35 new cases; 50,330 total cases (38,391 confirmed, 11,939 probable); 109,493 negatives; 860 deaths (+2); 68% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 50,330 total cases (38,391 confirmed, 11,939 probable); 109,493 negatives; 860 deaths (+2); 68% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 36 new cases; 58,600 total cases (49,013 confirmed, 9,587 probable); 134,253 negatives; 928 deaths (+7); 61.9% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 58,600 total cases (49,013 confirmed, 9,587 probable); 134,253 negatives; 928 deaths (+7); 61.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 20 new cases; 39,979 total cases (33,235 confirmed, 6,744 probable); 67,600 negatives; 662 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 39,979 total cases (33,235 confirmed, 6,744 probable); 67,600 negatives; 662 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new case; 4,070 total cases (2,206 confirmed, 1,864 probable); 5,240 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.5% of county population vaccinated

3 new case; 4,070 total cases (2,206 confirmed, 1,864 probable); 5,240 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 16 new cases; 11,383 total cases (9,480 confirmed, 1,903 probable); 22,987 negatives; 238 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 11,383 total cases (9,480 confirmed, 1,903 probable); 22,987 negatives; 238 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 4,730 total cases (4,354 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,093 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.0% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,730 total cases (4,354 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,093 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.0% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 36,290 total cases (31,517 confirmed, 4,773 probable); 65,489 negatives; 498 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 36,290 total cases (31,517 confirmed, 4,773 probable); 65,489 negatives; 498 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 12,165 total cases (11,556 confirmed, 609 probable); 18,018 negatives; 268 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 12,165 total cases (11,556 confirmed, 609 probable); 18,018 negatives; 268 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 8,760 total cases (6,905 confirmed, 1,855 probable); 14,389 negatives; 178 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 8,760 total cases (6,905 confirmed, 1,855 probable); 14,389 negatives; 178 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 51 new cases; 117,500 total cases (98,309 confirmed; 19,191 probable); 202,980 negatives; 1,445 deaths (+5); 58.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 11.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 133.0 (234.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.3 (188.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.4 (164.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.0 (260.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.3 (190.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (23.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 127.5 (211.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.0 (224.0 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.