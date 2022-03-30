DOH: 2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported for Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County reported two deaths in Wednesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 241 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 27 deaths so far in March.

There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, down three from Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 11.2.

There are no adults in intensive care and three on ventilators. Twenty-six adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 23 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports eight new cases for Cumberland County Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 7.9. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped by two to seven patients overall Wednesday, with five of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped by three to 15 patients overall Wednesday, with 26 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 30)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 69% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 28)

Cumberland County saw a slight increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a continued decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 3.3% for the week of March 18-March 24, up from 2.6% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 4.8% two weeks ago and 5.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 16.6, down from 17.4 the previous week, 32.4 two weeks ago and 54.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 4.1% (the ninth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 7.5%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 34.4, ninth highest in the state. Tioga County tops the state at 78.8.

School-age children (updated March 25)

In its weekly update for the 29th week of the school year, the department reported nine cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 16-March 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 12 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,557.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 455 cases reported during the week of March 16-March 22, down from an increase of 642 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,146.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 30):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 24,677 total cases (20,796 confirmed, 3,881 probable); 47,305 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.2% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 24,677 total cases (20,796 confirmed, 3,881 probable); 47,305 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 10,960 total cases (7,390 confirmed, 3,570 probable); 13,603 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 10,960 total cases (7,390 confirmed, 3,570 probable); 13,603 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 29,597 total cases (23,792 confirmed, 5,805 probable); 50,292 negatives; 606 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 29,597 total cases (23,792 confirmed, 5,805 probable); 50,292 negatives; 606 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 50,826 total cases (38,730 confirmed, 12,096 probable); 111,117 negatives; 888 deaths (+2); 69% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 50,826 total cases (38,730 confirmed, 12,096 probable); 111,117 negatives; 888 deaths (+2); 69% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 6 new cases; 58,994 total cases (49,332 confirmed, 9,662 probable); 136,033 negatives; 957 deaths (+3); 62.8% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 58,994 total cases (49,332 confirmed, 9,662 probable); 136,033 negatives; 957 deaths (+3); 62.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 8 new cases; 40,265 total cases (33,467 confirmed, 6,798 probable); 68,770 negatives; 686 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 40,265 total cases (33,467 confirmed, 6,798 probable); 68,770 negatives; 686 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,120 total cases (2,237 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,362 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,120 total cases (2,237 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,362 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 11,484 total cases (9,560 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,526 negatives; 242 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 11,484 total cases (9,560 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,526 negatives; 242 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,219 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,219 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 11 new cases; 36,497 total cases (31,682 confirmed, 4,815 probable); 66,444 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 36,497 total cases (31,682 confirmed, 4,815 probable); 66,444 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 12,253 total cases (11,639 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,324 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 12,253 total cases (11,639 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,324 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 8,817 total cases (6,945 confirmed, 1,872 probable); 14,609 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 8,817 total cases (6,945 confirmed, 1,872 probable); 14,609 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 118,389 total cases (99,041 confirmed; 19,348 probable); 206,158 negatives; 1,485 deaths; 58.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (3.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.9 (32.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.7 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.6 (17.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.5 (18.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.4 (20.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (2.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (20.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.8 (17.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.9 (21.8 previous 7 days)

