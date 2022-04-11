DOH: 2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported for Cumberland County over weekend

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 3.6% for the week of April 1-7, up from 3.1% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.3% two weeks ago and 2.6% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 17.8, up from 14.6 the previous week, 16.6 two weeks ago and 17.4 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County reported two additional deaths in Monday's weekend COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has two reported deaths in April.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Friday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.0.

There is one adult in intensive care and three on ventilators. Twenty-seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 20 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 21 cases for Cumberland County over the weekend (10 Friday, six Saturday and five Sunday). According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 10.4. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased stayed at seven patients Monday, with 14 of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by five over the weekend to 18 patients Monday, with 29 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 11)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 11)

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 3.8% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 30.1.

Bradford County tops the state in percent positivity at 6.8% and in incidence rate at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 1)

In its weekly update for the 30th week of the school year, the department reported two cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 23-March 29, a decrease from the previous week's total of nine cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,559.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 458 cases reported during the week of March 23-March 29, slightly up from an increase of 455 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,644.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 11 - 3-day update for weekend):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 21 new cases; 24,764 total cases (20,852 confirmed, 3,912 probable); 47,504 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 10,970 total cases (7,396 confirmed, 3,574 probable); 13,648 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 17 new cases; 29,663 total cases (23,843 confirmed, 5,820 probable); 50,390 negatives; 610 deaths; 52.2% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 24 new cases; 50,940 total cases (38,811 confirmed, 12,129 probable); 111,643 negatives; 890 deaths (+2); 69.4% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 59,070 total cases (49,385 confirmed, 9,685 probable); 136,598 negatives; 960 deaths (+1); 63.1% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 40,319 total cases (33,519 confirmed, 6,800 probable); 69,150 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,122 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,381 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 11,504 total cases (9,574 confirmed, 1,930 probable); 23,685 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,765 total cases (4,388 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,254 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 36,558 total cases (31,720 confirmed, 4,838 probable); 66,845 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.8% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 12,278 total cases (11,662 confirmed, 616 probable); 18,428 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 8,828 total cases (6,952 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 14,663 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 53 new cases; 118,625 total cases (99,248 confirmed; 19,377 probable); 207,280 negatives; 1,491 deaths; 59% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.8 (26.3 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.1 (15.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.8 (14.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 2.3% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.2 (11.1 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.9 (13.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.8 (14.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (4.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.8 (18.3 previous 7 days)

