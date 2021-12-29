DOH: 196 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Cumberland County

Every county in the southcentral region saw at least one new death associated with COVID-19 in the latest update from the state Department of Health.

In Wednesday's update, Cumberland and Dauphin counties each saw seven new deaths, while York County had 14 new deaths, Adams County had five new deaths, and four new deaths were each reported in Lebanon, Franklin and Huntingdon counties.

Though Cumberland County saw an influx of probable cases Tuesday, the number of new cases in Wednesday's update is similar to previous days unaffected by data dumps. The DOH reported that Cumberland County had 196 new cases, which was the third highest in the region - with York County again seeing the highest numbers at 647 new cases and Dauphin County seeing 240 new cases.

The Midstate once again had the highest daily case counts in the region, with Franklin County seeing 161 new cases, Adams County seeing 149 new cases, and Lebanon County seeing 125 new cases, while other counties saw increases of about 30 to 40 new cases.

According to a Tuesday evening update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forest County has become the first county in the state to move out of the "high transmission" level. Forest County is now at "moderate transmission" - two steps below "high" - while all other counties remain in "high" tranmission.

Though more deaths were reported in the latest update, the DOH did not update its hospitalization numbers in the state.

As of Tuesday, the hospitalizations remain as 133 in Cumberland County, with 12 adults in the ICU and 10 on ventilators; 194 in Dauphin County, with 47 in the ICU and 34 on ventilators; and 120 in Franklin County, with 23 in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.

Vaccine update

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cumberland County has 64.5% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.1% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.6% of the population 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Monday that only 29.2% of its total county population has received a booster vaccine.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 16.8% for the week of Dec. 17-23, down from 17.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 378.9, up from 331.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Franklin and Adams counties showed large jumps in incidence rate for the week of Dec. 17-23, a week that featured a data update in case counts due to a data dump from a central Pennsylvania health system. Franklin County's incidence rate per 100,000 people ballooned to 1,489.4 (up from 452.2), the highest in the state. Adams County's incidence rate increased to 1,277.6 (up from 409.7), the second highest in the state.

Susquehanna County leads the state in percent positivity at 25.1%, followed by Franklin County (23.6%) and Adams County (23.1%).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 17-23 at 6.9%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 94.4.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 27)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 170 total cases (165 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of seven cases since Friday. Of the known-status adult patients (21 are unknown status), 26 are fully vaccinated (15.8%) with three in an ICU and two on ventilators; 118 are nonvaccinated (71.5%) with 31 adults in an ICU and 22 adults on a ventilator. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 31 COVID patients. Three are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 14 COVID patients, 12 of them unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 29):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 149 new cases; 17,935 total cases (14,687 confirmed, 3,248 probable); 45,481 negatives; 273 deaths (+5); 51.5% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 31 new cases; 8,626 total cases (5,840 confirmed, 2,786 probable); 13,302 negatives; 224 deaths (+3); 36.9% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 47 new cases; 22,838 total cases (18,055 confirmed, 4,783 probable); 49,414 negatives; 496 deaths (+1); 49.4% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 196 new cases; 36,273 total cases (27,853 confirmed, 8,420 probable); 108,552 negatives; 719 deaths (+7); 64.5% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 240 new cases; 42,991 total cases (36,218 confirmed, 6,773 probable); 134,696 negatives; 754 deaths (+7); 58.5% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 161 new cases; 29,246 total cases (23,799 confirmed, 5,447 probable); 65,852 negatives; 543 deaths (+4); 46% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 3,106 total cases (1,495 confirmed, 1,611 probable); 5,202 negatives; 47 deaths (+2); 33.8% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 8,409 total cases (6,880 confirmed, 1,529 probable); 22,495 negatives; 202 deaths (+4); 48.4% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 3,768 total cases (3,451 confirmed, 317 probable); 6,992 negatives; 145 deaths (+2); 38.1% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 125 new cases; 26,717 total cases (22,945 confirmed, 3,832 probable); 65,313 negatives; 397 deaths (+4); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 39 new cases; 9,146 total cases (8,662 confirmed, 484 probable); 18,359 negatives; 237 deaths (+1); 46.7% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 31 new cases; 6,757 total cases (5,266 confirmed, 1,491 probable); 14,263 negatives; 150 deaths (+1); 45.4% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 647 new cases; 84,121 total cases (68,709 confirmed; 15,412 probable); 201,693 negatives; 1,188 deaths (+14); 54.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 29):

17013: 4,229 positives, 16,723 negatives - +95 since Dec. 24

17015: 2,568 positives, 8,257 negatives - +55 since Dec. 24

17050: 4,009 positives, 17,598 negatives - +87 since Dec. 24

17055: 4,515 positives, 19,297 negatives - +103 since Dec. 24

17011: 4,047 positives, 16,022 negatives - +81 since Dec. 24

17007: 635 positives, 2,152 negatives - +17 since Dec. 24

17065: 475 positives, 1,445 negatives - +9 since Dec. 24

17324: 531 positives, 1,448 negatives - +16 since Dec. 24

17241: 1,192 positives, 3,553 negatives - +33 since Dec. 24

17257: 3,166 positives, 8,032 negatives - +88 since Dec. 24

17240: 324 positives, 732 negatives - +6 since Dec. 24

17025: 1,908 positives, 6,728 negatives - +35 since Dec. 24

17070: 1,815 positives, 6,250 negatives - +44 since Dec. 24

17043: 617 positives, 2,403 negatives - +15 since Dec. 24

17019: 2,223 positives, 6,337 negatives - +46 since Dec. 24

17266: 44 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Dec. 24

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 396.5 (347.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 23.1% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,277.6 (409.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 378.9 (331.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 332.7 (327.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (21.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,489.4 (452.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (24% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 698.2 (501.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 20% last 7 days (22.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (360.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 22.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 901.9 (465.2 previous 7 days)