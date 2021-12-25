DOH: 190 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Saturday, hospitalizations drop to 124

Cumberland County reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Saturday's update from the state Department of Health.

The DOH said a data update from a Central Pa. health care system Wednesday resulted in elevated case counts for Cumberland, York, Adams, Franklin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties. The DOH said the data dump changes included: York County 1,023 backlogged cases, Franklin 819 backlogged cases, Adams 524 backlogged cases and Cumberland, Lancaster and Lebanon a little more than 100 backlogged cases.

Case counts have continued to increase for those counties throughout the week, including 1,773 cases reported for York County Thursday. Saturday's update included 683 more cases for York County.

With the omicron variant, which studies suggest is much more contagious than the delta variant, comprising more than 75% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. last week, the CDC has said case counts should begin to surge in the U.S.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was at 124 in Saturday's report, a decrease of 19 since Friday. That's the lowest number for the county since Dec. 11. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 133.7 (the highest rate since Jan. 20), the 37th straight day the average has increased for the county. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2.

There are 17 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 33 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, and 33 in November. It has reported 52 deaths in the first 24 days of December. In its weekly update Tuesday, the Department of Health said that 800 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state's death registry in the last week, and of those deaths, 59% occurred in people 70 and older.

Saturday's report included 389 test results for Cumberland County, with 26 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (199) and confirmed positive tests (164), the county saw 45.2% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 107 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday (the same as Thursday), with 11 of 43 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 27 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 24 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 166 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday (a decrease of six since Friday), with 29 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 105 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 42 adults in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 72.4% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 67.8% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department announced Tuesday an adjustment to vaccination data as part of "data integrity" updates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that provided a boost in vaccination totals for counties in Pennsylvania Wednesday, including Cumberland.

"This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the CDC dashboards,” acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the CDC dashboards will be updated to more accurately reflect data showing approximately 675,000 more Pennsylvanians have already received their third vaccine dose and approximately 300,000 more are already fully vaccinated."

The department said data quality assurance is a routine function of disease surveillance efforts and this review of Pennsylvania’s vaccine data will ultimately lead to improved COVID-19 vaccination data quality.

Other data changes being accepted this week by the CDC will reflect approximately 1,080,000 fewer Pennsylvanians with at least one dose and approximately 120,000 fewer vaccine administrations in the past 12 months.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 16.8% for the week of Dec. 17-23, down from 17.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 378.9, up from 331.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Franklin and Adams counties showed large jumps in incidence rate for the week of Dec. 17-23, a week that featured a data update in case counts due to a data dump from a Central Pa. health system. Franklin County's incidence rate per 100,000 people ballooned to 1,489.4 (up from 452.2), the highest in the state. Adams County's incidence rate increased to 1,277.6 (up from 409.7), the second highest in the state.

Susquehanna County leads the state in percent positivity at 25.1%, followed by Franklin County (23.6%) and Adams County (23.1%).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 17-23 at 6.9%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 94.4.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 24)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 158 total cases (154 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 13 cases since Monday. Of the known-status patients (24 are unknown status), 24 are fully vaccinated (17.9%) with four in an ICU and three on ventilators; 108 are nonvaccinated (80.6%) with 28 adults in an ICU and 19 adults on a ventilator. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 29 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 24 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients, nine of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 25):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 147 new cases; 17,482 total cases (14,301 confirmed, 3,181 probable); 45,385 negatives; 266 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

147 new cases; 17,482 total cases (14,301 confirmed, 3,181 probable); 45,385 negatives; 266 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 29 new cases; 8,569 total cases (5,803 confirmed, 2,766 probable); 13,272 negatives; 220 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 8,569 total cases (5,803 confirmed, 2,766 probable); 13,272 negatives; 220 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 49 new cases; 22,709 total cases (17,943 confirmed, 4,766 probable); 49,289 negatives; 493 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 22,709 total cases (17,943 confirmed, 4,766 probable); 49,289 negatives; 493 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 190 new cases; 35,585 total cases (27,385 confirmed, 8,200 probable); 108,301 negatives; 708 deaths; 64.1% of county population vaccinated

190 new cases; 35,585 total cases (27,385 confirmed, 8,200 probable); 108,301 negatives; 708 deaths; 64.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 169 new cases; 42,144 total cases (35,625 confirmed, 6,519 probable); 134,578 negatives; 745 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated

169 new cases; 42,144 total cases (35,625 confirmed, 6,519 probable); 134,578 negatives; 745 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 161 new cases; 28,674 total cases (23,263 confirmed, 5,411 probable); 65,677 negatives; 535 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

161 new cases; 28,674 total cases (23,263 confirmed, 5,411 probable); 65,677 negatives; 535 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 3,075 total cases (1,477 confirmed, 1,598 probable); 5,185 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 3,075 total cases (1,477 confirmed, 1,598 probable); 5,185 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 36 new cases; 8,359 total cases (6,836 confirmed, 1,523 probable); 22,402 negatives; 198 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 8,359 total cases (6,836 confirmed, 1,523 probable); 22,402 negatives; 198 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 3,740 total cases (3,424 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,961 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 3,740 total cases (3,424 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,961 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 209 new cases; 26,267 total cases (22,469 confirmed, 3,798 probable); 65,181 negatives; 389 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

209 new cases; 26,267 total cases (22,469 confirmed, 3,798 probable); 65,181 negatives; 389 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 36 new cases; 9,064 total cases (8,581 confirmed, 483 probable); 18,318 negatives; 236 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 9,064 total cases (8,581 confirmed, 483 probable); 18,318 negatives; 236 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 21 new cases; 6,662 total cases (5,190 confirmed, 1,472 probable); 14,234 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 6,662 total cases (5,190 confirmed, 1,472 probable); 14,234 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 683 new cases; 82,094 total cases (67,033 confirmed; 15,061 probable); 201,544 negatives; 1,171 deaths; 54.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 25):

17013: 4,155 positives, 16,684 negatives - +21 since Dec. 24

17015: 2,523 positives, 8,228 negatives - +10 since Dec. 24

17050: 3,945 positives, 17,532 negatives - +23 since Dec. 24

17055: 4,438 positives, 19,284 negatives - +26 since Dec. 24

17011: 3,986 positives, 16,010 negatives - +20 since Dec. 24

17007: 621 positives, 2,148 negatives - +3 since Dec. 24

17065: 471 positives, 1,446 negatives - +5 since Dec. 24

17324: 517 positives, 1,448 negatives - +2 since Dec. 24

17241: 1,166 positives, 3,546 negatives - +7 since Dec. 24

17257: 3,105 positives, 7,989 negatives - +27 since Dec. 24

17240: 319 positives, 723 negatives - +1 since Dec. 24

17025: 1,886 positives, 6,721 negatives - +13 since Dec. 24

17070: 1,782 positives, 6,251 negatives - +11 since Dec. 24

17043: 605 positives, 2,399 negatives - +3 since Dec. 24

17019: 2,191 positives, 6,323 negatives - +13 since Dec. 24

17266: 43 positives, 148 negatives - +4 since Dec. 24

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 396.5 (347.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 23.1% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,277.6 (409.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 378.9 (331.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 332.7 (327.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (21.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,489.4 (452.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (24% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 698.2 (501.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 20% last 7 days (22.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (360.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 22.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 901.9 (465.2 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com.

