DOH: 190 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Monday's report

The state Department of Health reported Monday that Cumberland County saw 190 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

That marks the 21st straight day with a death related to COVID-19 in the county. For December, the county has totaled 117 deaths in 21 days after totaling 53 deaths in 30 days in November.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (236) and confirmed positive tests (183), the county saw about 44% of its tests come back positive Monday.

The county reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday with two additional deaths. Comparing just the number of negative tests (270) and confirmed positive tests (169), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive Sunday.

There were 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday's report. Of those, 32 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Cumberland County's 14-day per capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at 1,051.43. The county's 7-day average sits at 176.

In the southcentral region, York County had 368 new cases Monday, Dauphin County 136 cases, and Franklin County 102 cases. In Sunday's data, York County had 321 cases, Dauphin County 162 cases, and Lebanon County 108 cases.