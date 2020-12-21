DOH: 190 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Monday's report

The state Department of Health reported Monday that Cumberland County saw 190 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
That marks the 21st straight day with a death related to COVID-19 in the county. For December, the county has totaled 117 deaths in 21 days after totaling 53 deaths in 30 days in November.
Comparing just the number of negative tests (236) and confirmed positive tests (183), the county saw about 44% of its tests come back positive Monday.
The county reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday with two additional deaths. Comparing just the number of negative tests (270) and confirmed positive tests (169), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive Sunday.
There were 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday's report. Of those, 32 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.
Cumberland County's 14-day per capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at 1,051.43. The county's 7-day average sits at 176.
In the southcentral region, York County had 368 new cases Monday, Dauphin County 136 cases, and Franklin County 102 cases. In Sunday's data, York County had 321 cases, Dauphin County 162 cases, and Lebanon County 108 cases.
The department updated its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data Friday, and Cumberland County showed a near 1% increase in percent positivity for the week of cases running Dec. 11-17 at 18.2%. The county incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week also increased from 429.2 to 488.4.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 21):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 67 new cases; 3,697 total cases (3,373 confirmed, 324 probable); 24,805 negatives; 64 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 29 new cases; 2,706 total cases (2,117 confirmed, 589 probable); 7,559 negatives; 79 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 98 new cases; 7,086 total cases (6,125 confirmed, 961 probable); 29,544 negatives; 145 deaths (+3)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 190 new cases; 9,114 total cases (8,292 confirmed, 822 probable); 55,624 negatives; 254 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 136 new cases; 12,270 total cases (11,777 confirmed, 493 probable); 73,236 negatives; 276 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 102 new cases; 7,649 total cases (6,900 confirmed, 749 probable); 34,906 negatives; 189 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 592 total cases (373 confirmed, 219 probable); 2,584 negatives; 8 deaths (+1)
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 47 new cases; 2,597 total cases (2,212 confirmed, 385 probable); 10,665 negatives; 76 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 17 new cases; 1,191 total cases (1,077 confirmed, 114 probable); 3,659 negatives; 34 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 96 new cases; 7,789 total cases (7,167 confirmed, 622 probable); 34,548 negatives; 141 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 37 new cases; 3,071 total cases (2,926 confirmed, 145 probable); 10,520 negatives; 92 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 30 new cases; 1,394 total cases (1,251 confirmed, 143 probable); 7,445 negatives; 24 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 368 new cases; 20,128 total cases (18,146 confirmed, 1,982 probable); 105,161 negatives; 342 deaths (+1)
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 61 new cases; 3,630 total cases (3,310 confirmed, 320 probable); 24,699 negatives; 64 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 40 new cases; 2,677 total cases (2,102 confirmed, 575 probable); 7,549 negatives; 79 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 88 new cases; 6,988 total cases (6,058 confirmed, 930 probable); 29,513 negatives; 142 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 171 new cases; 8,924 total cases (8,109 confirmed, 815 probable); 55,388 negatives; 252 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 162 new cases; 12,134 total cases (11,652 confirmed, 482 probable); 72,971 negatives; 273 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 76 new cases; 7,547 total cases (6,815 confirmed, 732 probable); 34,722 negatives; 187 deaths (+4)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 586 total cases (365 confirmed, 221 probable); 2,560 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 19 new cases; 2,550 total cases (2,168 confirmed, 382 probable); 10,562 negatives; 76 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 1,174 total cases (1,074 confirmed, 100 probable); 3,653 negatives; 34 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 108 new cases; 7,693 total cases (7,095 confirmed, 598 probable); 34,404 negatives; 141 deaths (+3)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 33 new cases; 3,034 total cases (2,892 confirmed, 142 probable); 10,496 negatives; 92 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 37 new cases; 1,364 total cases (1,228 confirmed, 136 probable); 7,420 negatives; 24 deaths (+2)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 321 new cases; 19,760 total cases (17,802 confirmed, 1,958 probable); 104,592 negatives; 341 deaths (+4)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 18):
- 17013: 1,287 positives, 7,640 negatives - +88 since Dec. 18
- 17015: 769 positives, 4,201 negatives - +52 since Dec. 18
- 17050: 1,218 positives, 7,852 negatives - +84 since Dec. 18
- 17055: 1,441 positives, 11,283 negatives - +92 since Dec. 18
- 17011: 1,159 positives, 8,918 negatives - +76 since Dec. 18
- 17007: 199 positives, 1,012 negatives - +12 since Dec. 18
- 17065: 137 positives, 704 negatives - +5 since Dec. 18
- 17324: 108 positives, 783 negatives - +7 since Dec. 18
- 17241: 332 positives, 2,125 negatives - +19 since Dec. 18
- 17257: 989 positives, 3,723 negatives - +52 since Dec. 18
- 17240: 83 positives, 329 negatives - +3 since Dec. 18
- 17025: 496 positives, 3,119 negatives - +24 since Dec. 18
- 17070: 477 positives, 3,134 negatives - +22 since Dec. 18
- 17043: 155 positives, 1,224 negatives - +11 since Dec. 18
- 17019: 538 positives, 3,373 negatives - +44 since Dec. 18
- 17266: 14 positives, 73 negatives - +1 since Dec. 18
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 17):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 8 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 51 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 15 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8).
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 92 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 16 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 11 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: fewer than 5 residents; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 34 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 6 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 66 staff cases; 48 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 69 staff cases; 14 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 19 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 21 resident cases; 27 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 11-Dec. 17):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 480 (445.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 22.1% last 7 days (18.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 490.2 (386.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 488.4 (429.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.6% last 7 days (18.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 545.3 (500.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 22.1% last 7 days (21% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 527 (488.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 517.6 (434.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 26.1% last 7 days (19.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 498.5 (381.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (18% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 591.2 (533.6 previous 7 days)
