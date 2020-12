DOH: 190 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths for Cumberland County in Wednesday's report

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County saw 190 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths on a day when total test results increased.

That total snaps a string of three straight days of double-digit positive test results that came with lower overall total test results reported.

The Health Department reported 443 total test results for Cumberland County Wednesday, which falls in what has been the normal range of test results for the county (350-500) the last two months. That follows a recent string of daily test result totals falling at or below 200 immediately after the Christmas holiday weekend.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (253) and confirmed positive tests (169) Wednesday, the county saw about 40% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 129 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 835.54.

There were 173 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wednesday's report (down two from Tuesday) with 28 in intensive care units and 23 on ventilators.

In the southcentral region Wednesday, York County saw 383 new positives, Franklin County 179, Dauphin County 163, Adams County 152, and Lebanon County 147.