DOH: 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, 1 additional death reported Thursday

Since the report the day before, there have been 12 new resident cases of COVID-19 at the facilities, as well as one more staff case and one more death.

Dauphin County added 26 new cases Thursday and four new deaths; Franklin County added 20 new positives but no new deaths; Lebanon added 28 new positives and no new deaths.

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region.

The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 129 new positive cases in Thursday's report, making the region's total for the past 14 days 1,436 positive cases, or 83.14 cases per 100,000 people in the region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday that there are 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 45,763. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The DOH also reported a total of 2,292 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 175,602 patients in the state who have tested negative.