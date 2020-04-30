DOH: 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, 1 additional death reported Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 19 new cases and one more death for Cumberland County in its COVID-19 data release Thursday, the ninth straight day of double-digit new positives for the county.
Cumberland County now has 343 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 16 confirmed deaths. Nearly 20% (19 out of 93) of Thursday's new test results reported for the county were positive.
The new figures mean the county has 206 new cases in the past 14 days, or 81.30 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the first time in the past week the county's cases-per-100,000 has topped 80.
Most of the new cases are likely due to cases in nursing homes. A fourth long-term care facility in Cumberland County now has at least one COVID-19 case, though the Department of Health doesn't release information on what facility that is or how many cases are at each facility.
Since the report the day before, there have been 12 new resident cases of COVID-19 at the facilities, as well as one more staff case and one more death.
Dauphin County added 26 new cases Thursday and four new deaths; Franklin County added 20 new positives but no new deaths; Lebanon added 28 new positives and no new deaths.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region.
The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 129 new positive cases in Thursday's report, making the region's total for the past 14 days 1,436 positive cases, or 83.14 cases per 100,000 people in the region.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday that there are 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 45,763. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The DOH also reported a total of 2,292 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 175,602 patients in the state who have tested negative.
Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce Friday which regions or counties can have coronavirus restrictions reduced. Wolf said Thursday the state would consider recent case numbers as well as the capacity of the health care system when making the decisions.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through April 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 137 total cases; 1,531 negatives; 4 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 24 total cases; 193 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 23 total cases; 958 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 19 new cases; 343 total cases; 1,449 negatives; 16 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 584 total cases; 3,515 negatives; 25 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 20 new cases; 284 total cases; 2,813 negatives; 6 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 5 total cases; 83 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 38 total cases; 274 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 83 total cases; 139 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 28 new cases; 676 total cases; 2,535 negatives; 9 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 38 total cases; 665 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new case; 30 total cases; 213 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 17 new cases; 641 total cases; 6,965 negatives and 9 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through April 30):
- Northcentral — 16 new positives; 707 total positives; 8,092 negatives; 13 inconclusive
- Northeast — 225 new positives; 9,721 total positives; 26,478 negatives; 89 inconclusive
- Northwest — 1 new positive; 274 total positives; 6,044 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 129 new positives; 2,834 positives; 21,333 negatives; 37 inconclusive
- Southeast — 954 new positives; 29,046 total positives; 81,787 negatives; 533 inconclusive
- Southwest — 402 new positives; 2,572 total positives; 31,868 negatives; 23 inconclusive
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
