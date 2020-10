DOH: 19 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Cumberland County

After losing 34 cases in Saturday's update from the state Department of Health, the new numbers Sunday don't quite put the county back to where it was Friday. The county currently has 2,376 cases and 79 deaths.

Judging by the number of positive and negative tests alone, Sunday's report saw about 6.99% of the tests in Cumberland County come back positive.

Other counties in the southcentral region, however, are seeing continually high numbers of cases. After 50 new cases Saturday, Dauphin County saw 43 new cases Sunday, and Lebanon County had 42 new cases Sunday after the 48 reported Saturday.

Mifflin County doesn't often see increases in the double digits, but it had 12 new cases Sunday and 11 new cases Saturday.

Though some of the numbers of new cases were lower than in past weeks, there were more counties overall to see double-digit increases, even in Sunday's report, which collects data reported on Saturdays.