DOH: 187 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 187 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

It's the 12th time in the last 14 days, and the first in the last three days, that new case counts are below 200.

Friday's report for Cumberland County included 403 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (216) and confirmed positive tests (141) Friday, the county saw 39.5% of its tests come back positive.

As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 2,519 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 52 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

There were 143 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (down two from Friday) with 27 in intensive care units (up one from Friday), and 26 on ventilators (up one from Friday).

In the southcentral region for Friday, York County had 445 new cases (10 new deaths), Dauphin County 290 cases (six deaths), Lebanon County 209 cases (three deaths) and Franklin County 132 cases (five deaths).