DOH: 183 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

The number of new cases of COVID-19 were down this weekend compared to last weekend in Cumberland County, though the number of overall tests reported also fell this past weekend.

The state Department of Health reported Sunday on its online dashboard that 183 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. That's down from the 200-plus two-day totals the last few weekends, but the department also reported that there were far fewer tests reported overall. In the last two days, there were only 427 tests reported - judging by just the positive and negative tests reported by the department - which is fewer than the 577 reported last weekend and the 743 tests reported the weekend before that.

Because of that, the percentage of tests that came back positive did inch up slightly to 30.4%, compared to staying around 27% the last two weekends.

Similarly to Cumberland County, most counties saw fewer positive cases reported this weekend compared to last weekend, though York County still remains high with a two-day total of 407 new cases of the disease.

Even with two days worth of data, only a few of the counties saw more than 100 new cases: Dauphin (176), Franklin (110), Adams (109) and Blair (133) counties.

Like last weekend, the department did not have updates to the number of deaths.

While the number of cases are seemingly dropping, the number of those being hospitalized did increase in Cumberland County.

In the last two days, the county saw four new patients hospitalized, with 115 in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Saturday evening. Another six patients were admitted to the ICU (27 total), and three more patients are now on ventilators (17 total).

Of the 112 currently staffed ICU beds in the county, only eight are still available to patients.

While the number of patients grew in Cumberland County, Dauphin County saw a drop in the number of COVID-19 patients. Decreasing by four, there were 120 patients in Dauphin County hospitals with COVID-19. The number of patients on ventilators also fell, dropping by one to 19 patients, though the number of patients in the ICU grew by five to 38 patients overall. Of the 198 ICU beds staffed in Dauphin, 33 are still available.

Franklin County also saw a drop in patients, with 88 still hospitalized, compared to 93 on Friday. The number of adults in intensive care also dropped to 17, though the number of patients on ventilators remained at 13 over the last two days. Of the 31 currently staffed ICU beds, only six are still available.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the seventh week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 5-12, a decrease of 58 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,070.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the third week in a row with 6,433 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 48,617.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 1-7 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 91.4.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 15)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 114 total cases (109 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 25 are fully vaccinated (21.9%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 72 are nonvaccinated (63.2%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 17 are unknown status patients. All five children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 28 COVID patients. Twelve are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 16 unvaccinated adults (three in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Eight are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.4% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70.9% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 17) *new cases are 2-day totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 109 new cases; 12,818 total cases (10,532 confirmed, 2,286 probable); 43,636 negatives; 211 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated

109 new cases; 12,818 total cases (10,532 confirmed, 2,286 probable); 43,636 negatives; 211 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 50 new cases; 6,531 total cases (4,430 confirmed, 2,101 probable); 12,272 negatives; 160 deaths; 34.1% of county population vaccinated

50 new cases; 6,531 total cases (4,430 confirmed, 2,101 probable); 12,272 negatives; 160 deaths; 34.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 133 new cases; 16,620 total cases (13,089 confirmed, 3,531 probable); 46,521 negatives; 369 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated

133 new cases; 16,620 total cases (13,089 confirmed, 3,531 probable); 46,521 negatives; 369 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 183 new cases; 27,225 total cases (21,447 confirmed, 5,778 probable); 99,762 negatives; 596 deaths; 61.4% of county population vaccinated

183 new cases; 27,225 total cases (21,447 confirmed, 5,778 probable); 99,762 negatives; 596 deaths; 61.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 176 new cases; 33,756 total cases (29,006 confirmed, 4,750 probable); 126,154 negatives; 623 deaths; 57.4% of county population vaccinated

176 new cases; 33,756 total cases (29,006 confirmed, 4,750 probable); 126,154 negatives; 623 deaths; 57.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 110 new cases; 21,138 total cases (17,357 confirmed, 3,781 probable); 63,633 negatives; 432 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated

110 new cases; 21,138 total cases (17,357 confirmed, 3,781 probable); 63,633 negatives; 432 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 15 new cases; 2,132 total cases (1,068 confirmed, 1,055 probable); 4,912 negatives; 26 deaths; 30.1% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 2,132 total cases (1,068 confirmed, 1,055 probable); 4,912 negatives; 26 deaths; 30.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 46 new cases; 6,791 total cases (5,476 confirmed, 1,164 probable); 19,935 negatives; 152 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

46 new cases; 6,791 total cases (5,476 confirmed, 1,164 probable); 19,935 negatives; 152 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 21 new cases; 2,791 total cases (2,536 confirmed, 255 probable); 6,528 negatives; 114 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 2,791 total cases (2,536 confirmed, 255 probable); 6,528 negatives; 114 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 84 new cases; 20,047 total cases (17,157 confirmed, 2,890 probable); 62,113 negatives; 324 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

84 new cases; 20,047 total cases (17,157 confirmed, 2,890 probable); 62,113 negatives; 324 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 57 new cases; 6,955 total cases (6,569 confirmed, 386 probable); 17,341 negatives; 187 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 6,955 total cases (6,569 confirmed, 386 probable); 17,341 negatives; 187 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 22 new cases; 5,118 total cases (3,953 confirmed, 1,165 probable); 13,001 negatives; 116 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 5,118 total cases (3,953 confirmed, 1,165 probable); 13,001 negatives; 116 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 407 new cases; 60,078 total cases (48,989 confirmed; 11,089 probable); 191,470 negatives; 940 deaths; 54.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 17):

17013: 3,312 positives, 15,352 negatives - +18 since Oct. 15

17015: 1,963 positives, 7,554 negatives - +11 since Oct. 15

17050: 3,118 positives, 15,724 negatives - +20 since Oct. 15

17055: 3,504 positives, 17,961 negatives - +25 since Oct. 15

17011: 3,245 positives, 15,017 negatives - +13 since Oct. 15

17007: 470 positives, 1,917 negatives - +1 since Oct. 15

17065: 341 positives, 1,336 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17324: 366 positives, 1,397 negatives - +1 since Oct. 15

17241: 886 positives, 3,385 negatives - +4 since Oct. 15

17257: 2,273 positives, 7,664 negatives - +11 since Oct. 15

17240: 214 positives, 681 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17025: 1,490 positives, 6,092 negatives - +8 since Oct. 15

17070: 1,388 positives, 5,808 negatives - +14 since Oct. 15

17043: 477 positives, 2,198 negatives - +3 since Oct. 15

17019: 1,627 positives, 5,958 negatives - +11 since Oct. 15

17266: 26 positives, 135 negatives - +0 since Oct. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 14)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 22 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 22 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 11; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 11; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 12.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 12. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 16 new cases since Oct. 4; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 16 new cases since Oct. 4; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 9 new cases since Oct. 5; 66 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 9 new cases since Oct. 5; 66 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 50 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 50 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Dickinson College : 5 student cases and 2 employee cases since Oct. 11; 27 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 5 student cases and 2 employee cases since Oct. 11; 27 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 4 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 11; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 11; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 7 new student cases and 3 new staff case since Oct. 11; 134 student cases and 14 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 215.5 (205.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.2 (283.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (241.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (285.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 270.3 (339.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 271.5 (226.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 272.3 (263.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 287 (276.4 previous 7 days)