DOH: 183 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's report

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 183 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.
Tuesday's report included data from 497 test results in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (326) and confirmed positive tests (171), the county saw about 34% of its tests come back positive.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by two from Monday. There were 147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 29 are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators (up from 17 on Monday).
In the southcentral region, York County had 469 cases, Dauphin County 230 cases, Franklin County had 185 cases, Blair County 164 cases and Lebanon County 131 cases in Tuesday's report.
The department reported 10,170 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 169 additional deaths in the state in Tuesday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 8):
Support Local Journalism
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 58 new cases; 2,570 total cases (2,421 confirmed, 149 probable); 23,441 negatives; 52 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 69 new cases; 1,959 total cases (1,484 confirmed, 475 probable); 6,778 negatives; 54 deaths (+2)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 164 new cases; 5,287 total cases (4,683 confirmed, 604 probable); 28,170 negatives; 92 deaths (+4)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 183 new cases; 6,633 total cases (6,060 confirmed, 573 probable); 52,086 negatives; 183 deaths (+6)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 230 new cases; 9,470 total cases (9,176 confirmed, 294 probable); 69,478 negatives; 228 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 185 new cases; 5,753 total cases (5,408 confirmed, 345 probable); 32,516 negatives; 141 deaths (+6)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 417 total cases (279 confirmed, 138 probable); 2,256 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 2,004 total cases (1,722 confirmed, 282 probable); 10,047 negatives; 62 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 835 total cases (805 confirmed, 30 probable); 3,444 negatives; 18 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 131 new cases; 6,290 total cases (5,885 confirmed, 405 probable); 32,613 negatives; 123 deaths (+2)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 74 new cases; 2,399 total cases (2,304 confirmed, 95 probable); 9,802 negatives; 56 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 29 new cases; 877 total cases (805 confirmed, 72 probable); 6,921 negatives; 15 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 469 new cases; 14,436 total cases (13,339 confirmed, 1,097 probable); 97,890 negatives; 267 deaths (+4)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 8):
- 17013: 937 positives, 7,116 negatives - +84 since Dec. 4
- 17015: 560 positives, 3,717 negatives - +61 since Dec. 4
- 17050: 852 positives, 7,216 negatives - +82 since Dec. 4
- 17055: 1045 positives, 10,638 negatives - +98 since Dec. 4
- 17011: 789 positives, 8,487 negatives - +69 since Dec. 4
- 17007: 147 positives, 933 negatives - +25 since Dec. 4
- 17065: 95 positives, 642 negatives - +11 since Dec. 4
- 17324: 79 positives, 748 negatives - +10 since Dec. 4
- 17241: 234 positives, 2,013 negatives - +23 since Dec. 4
- 17257: 767 positives, 3,319 negatives - +74 since Dec. 4
- 17240: 56 positives, 291 negatives - +7 since Dec. 4
- 17025: 341 positives, 2,825 negatives - +39 since Dec. 4
- 17070: 358 positives, 2,897 negatives - +38 since Dec. 4
- 17043: 107 positives, 1,128 negatives - +15 since Dec. 4
- 17019: 341 positives, 3,093 negatives - +41 since Dec. 4
- 17266: 10 positives, 70 negatives - +2 since Dec. 4
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 1):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 49 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Nov. 27)
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 7 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 41 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 104 cases; 56 staff cases; 30 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 94 resident cases; 59 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 47 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 17 resident cases; 17 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 28 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 27-Dec. 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 380 (333.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.3 (241.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (270.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 394.1 (277.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.2% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 560.6 (394.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 491.8 (409.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.0% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 255.7 (192.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (327.9 previous 7 days)
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County businesses, residents prepare to navigate a pandemic as cold weather closes in
The Sentinel takes a look ahead at how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact communities as we head into the winter months in Cumberland County.
- COVID and the holidays – what will change for the typical community-based holiday events in our area?
- COVID and nursing homes – local nursing homes face cases and deaths at their highest rates since the pandemic started
- COVID and mental health - the pandemic is likely to aggravate mental health issues during the holidays
- COVID and restaurants – how are local businesses preparing for the shift to cold weather and another possible hit on their bottom line?
- COVID and small business – what are the unemployment and stimulus issues still in place for local businesses?
- COVID and groceries – how is the supply chain holding up and will we have toilet paper?
- COVID and winter high school sports – can sports happen inside and what did we learn from fall indoor sports like volleyball?
- COVID and recreation – spring meant bicycles sold out everywhere, what will people do during the winter in the safer environment of being outdoors?
If you like the strong local journalism story packages like this provide our community, please support our work with a digital subscription. New subscribers can get a digital-only subscription for $5 for the first 5 months.
The combination of social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings has forced organizers to either cancel or reinvent traditional holiday events.
You can join our community in supporting local news and journalism for only $1 / month.
"A more informed consumer combined with a more informed manufacturer and a more informed retailer should provide all of us with a greater sense of ease and ensure we can meet this growing demand," said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association.
Businesses enter an unpredictable winter without much of the economic assistance that they had in the spring. That assistance was fueled by the federal CARES Act, the multitrillion dollar stimulus package the government passed in March and which has since largely been exhausted or expired.
Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what some experts recommend in order to get through a Covid winter.
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls
“Most of your restaurant owners, tavern owners, I mean they're not looking for a handout,” Moran said. “They'd much rather fully operate, but they understand right now with the virus that it's contagious, and these restrictions are there for public health reasons.”
“The diehard skiers will figure out a way to ski, so they’re already out and about. But the casual skier [...] hedging a little bit on what they’re going to do.” ~ Lee Gonder, World Cup Ski and Cycle
A COVID Winter: High school sports make indoor transition to winter schedule as COVID cases rise in Cumberland County
Schools, athletic departments grapple with challenges of playing winter indoor sports amid pandemic.
Michele Ford, a practicing counseling psychologist and a lecturer in psychology at Dickinson College, talks about mental health during the pan…
Mental health professionals have already seen higher levels of stress and anxiety as COVID-19 continues to sweep through population. The holiday season is likely to further aggravate those conditions.
A COVID Winter: Nursing homes look for funding, liability protection as cases rise in holiday season
With people now more than ever trying to reach loved ones and connect over the holidays, the staff who have managed to stay on at nursing homes during the pandemic are taking on multiple tasks of caring for the residents, mitigating the disease and helping their residents stay in touch with families.
As we head into this holiday season while continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, we maintain our focus on keeping our Cumberland County readers informed with local news.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.