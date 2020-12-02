DOH: 181 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

After a lag in reporting over the holiday weekend, Cumberland County's number of new cases hit the second highest single-day rise in positives Wednesday as the county and region continue to see increasing deaths associated with COVID-19.
The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County had 181 new cases of COVID-19, as well as eight new deaths.
Along with the rise of positives, the number of tests reported also rose from Tuesday's report. Whereas Tuesday had one of the smallest collection of total tests in the past month, Wednesday's report included data from nearly 550 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported.
Despite that, the positivity rate of those tests remained high. Comparing just the number of negative tests (377) and confirmed positive tests (164), the county saw about 30.3% of its tests come back positive.
Cumberland County wasn't the only county in the region to see an increase after the long holiday. York County had 373 new cases, Dauphin County had 230 new cases, Lebanon County had 164 new cases, and Franklin County had 139 new cases.
Perry County had its highest single-day increases with 25 new cases, while Juniata County had 12 new cases and Fulton County had 16 new cases.
Mifflin County, one of the southcentral counties that will be first to get a new testing site — along with Bedford County — also saw an increase of 58 new cases in Wednesday's report.
The number of deaths also increased across the region, with Cumberland County seeing the highest rise at eight new deaths. Six new deaths were reported each in Franklin County and Bedford County, while five new deaths were reported in York County and four were reported in Blair County.
There were also three new deaths in Huntingdon County, two new deaths in Dauphin County, and one new death each in Adams, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin and Perry counties.
For the first time this week, the number of hospitalizations fell slightly in Wednesday's update for Cumberland County. There were seven fewer hospitalized patients in the county, decreasing the total number to 114 patients. Of those patients, 20 are still in the ICU and 11 of those remain on ventilators.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 50 new cases; 2,097 total cases (2,000 confirmed, 96 probable); 22,683 negatives; 48 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 34 new cases; 1,635 total cases (1,223 confirmed, 412 probable); 6,634 negatives; 33 deaths (+6)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 97 new cases; 4,509 total cases (3,972 confirmed, 537 probable); 27,749 negatives; 70 deaths (+4)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 181 new cases; 5,421 total cases (4,922 confirmed, 499 probable); 50,219 negatives; 145 deaths (+8)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 230 new cases; 8,119 total cases (7,859 confirmed, 260 probable); 67,581 negatives; 220 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 139 new cases; 4,801 total cases (4,560 confirmed, 241 probable); 31,096 negatives; 122 deaths (+6)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 16 new cases; 314 total cases (224 confirmed, 90 probable); 2,126 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 20 new cases; 1,787 total cases (1,588 confirmed, 199 probable); 9,895 negatives; 58 deaths (+3)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 757 total cases (729 confirmed, 28 probable); 3,405 negatives; 15 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 164 new cases; 5,550 total cases (5,179 confirmed, 371 probable); 31,320 negatives; 113 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 58 new cases; 1,861 total cases (1,784 confirmed, 77 probable); 9,548 negatives; 41 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 25 new cases; 711 total cases (658 confirmed, 53 probable); 6,678 negatives; 12 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 373 new cases; 11,711 total cases (11,053 confirmed, 658 probable); 93,843 negatives; 258 deaths (+5)
ZIP code-level counts (through Dec. 2):
- 17013: 767 positives, 6,908 negatives - +25 since Nov. 30
- 17015: 462 positives, 3,538 negatives - +26 since Nov. 30
- 17050: 721 positives, 6,920 negatives - +33 since Nov. 30
- 17055: 866 positives, 10,335 negatives - +39 since Nov. 30
- 17011: 675 positives, 8,258 negatives - +21 since Nov. 30
- 17007: 110 positives, 898 negatives - +4 since Nov. 30
- 17065: 79 positives, 616 negatives - +4 since Nov. 30
- 17324: 63 positives, 725 negatives - +0 since Nov. 30
- 17241: 192 positives, 1,941 negatives - +7 since Nov. 30
- 17257: 637 positives, 3,071 negatives - +30 since Nov. 30
- 17240: 43 positives, 263 negatives - +3 since Nov. 30
- 17025: 275 positives, 2,719 negatives - +11 since Nov. 30
- 17070: 282 positives, 2,781 negatives - +6 since Nov. 30
- 17043: 83 positives, 1,082 negatives - +6 since Nov. 30
- 17019: 269 positives, 2,978 negatives - +12 since Nov. 30
- 17266: 7 positives, 67 negatives - +0 since Nov. 30
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 27):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 47 resident cases; 39 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 48 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 7 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 16 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 104 cases; 56 staff cases; 30 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 80 resident cases; 54 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 17 resident cases; 17 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 22 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- The Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 20-Nov. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 323.4 (291.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 233.4 (172.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.5 (258.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 275.4 (264.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 391.4 (385.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 408.3 (324.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.9 (169.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 325.0 (247.8 previous 7 days)
If you like the strong local journalism story packages like this provide our community, please support our work with a digital subscription. New subscribers can get a digital-only subscription for $5 for the first 5 months.
