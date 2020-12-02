DOH: 181 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

After a lag in reporting over the holiday weekend, Cumberland County's number of new cases hit the second highest single-day rise in positives Wednesday as the county and region continue to see increasing deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County had 181 new cases of COVID-19, as well as eight new deaths.

Along with the rise of positives, the number of tests reported also rose from Tuesday's report. Whereas Tuesday had one of the smallest collection of total tests in the past month, Wednesday's report included data from nearly 550 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported.

Despite that, the positivity rate of those tests remained high. Comparing just the number of negative tests (377) and confirmed positive tests (164), the county saw about 30.3% of its tests come back positive.

Cumberland County wasn't the only county in the region to see an increase after the long holiday. York County had 373 new cases, Dauphin County had 230 new cases, Lebanon County had 164 new cases, and Franklin County had 139 new cases.

Perry County had its highest single-day increases with 25 new cases, while Juniata County had 12 new cases and Fulton County had 16 new cases.