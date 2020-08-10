DOH: 18 news cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Monday; 4 counties in region show increases in double digits

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 18 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report, with no new deaths.
That's the county's first double-digit increase after three straight days of six or fewer case reports, but only its third double-digit report in the past nine days.
In the past 14 days, 162 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 63.94 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the fifth straight day that number has decreased.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.57, its first increase after three straight days of drops in the rate number.
The county's percent positivity rate sits at 3% for this past week from Aug. 3-9, below the state's threshold of 5% to add counties to a watch list.
The Health Department reported 163 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 9.4% for the county's results.
The southcentral region reported 107 new positives in Monday's report, with 28 of those coming from Dauphin County, 19 coming from York County and 18 coming from Franklin County.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 601 new positives and 3 new deaths Monday.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 524 total cases (507 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,691 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 143 total cases (126 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,915 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases; 293 total cases (278 confirmed, 15 probable); 11,473 negatives; 5 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 18 new cases; 1,300 total cases (1,228 confirmed, 72 probable); 19,495 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 28 new cases; 2,829 total cases (2,759 confirmed, 70 probable); 28,759 negatives; 159 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 18 new cases; 1,368 total cases (1,309 confirmed, 59 probable); 13,546 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 27 total cases (25 confirmed, 2 probable); 774 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 308 total cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,157 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 133 total cases (126 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,486 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 1,617 total cases (1,547 confirmed, 70 probable); 13,378 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (115 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,472 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 124 total cases (114 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,769 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 19 new cases; 2,591 total cases (2,538 confirmed, 53 probable); 37,486 negatives; 93 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 10):
- 17013: 179 positives, 3,145 negatives - +4 since Aug. 9
- 17015: 83 positives, 1,612 negatives - +3 since Aug. 9
- 17050: 161 positives, 2,334 negatives - +1 since Aug. 9
- 17055: 179 positives, 2,867 negatives - +4 since Aug. 9
- 17011: 227 positives, 3,905 negatives - +1 since Aug. 9
- 17007: 15 positives, 330 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17065: 12 positives, 227 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17324: 24 positives, 308 negatives - +1 since Aug. 9
- 17241: 57 positives, 1,058 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17257: 240 positives, 1,028 negatives - +1 since Aug. 9
- 17240: 18 positives, 108 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17025: 56 positives, 1,064 negatives - +1 since Aug. 9
- 17070: 70 positives, 1,094 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17043: 19 positives, 469 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17019: 40 positives, 1,179 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DOH through Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 24 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (July 31-Aug. 6)
- Pennsylvania: 4.1% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.9% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 4.6% last 7 days; 7.2% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.3% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.8% last 7 days; 2.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.8% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
