DOH: 18 news cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Monday; 4 counties in region show increases in double digits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 18 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report, with no new deaths.

That's the county's first double-digit increase after three straight days of six or fewer case reports, but only its third double-digit report in the past nine days.

In the past 14 days, 162 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 63.94 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the fifth straight day that number has decreased.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.57, its first increase after three straight days of drops in the rate number.

The county's percent positivity rate sits at 3% for this past week from Aug. 3-9, below the state's threshold of 5% to add counties to a watch list.