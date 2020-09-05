DOH: 18 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County Saturday; York 72 new cases and three additional deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with no new deaths.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11.43.
In the past 14 days, 159 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 62.75 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The DoH Saturday reported 307 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results.
The southcentral region reported 155 new positives Saturday, with York County at 72 having the highest number. Aside from Cumberland, three other counties in the region reported new cases in the double-digits. Dauphin County had 19 new cases, Lebanon County had 15 new cases and Franklin County had 13 new cases.
Three additional deaths were reported Saturday in York County, bringing that total to 130. There have been 530 deaths reported in the southcentral region since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Of which, Cumberland County had 72 deaths.
Statewide, the DOH Saturday reported 963 new positives and 18 new deaths. The statewide totals are now 138,625 total cases and 7,760 total deaths. Philadelphia reported an increase of 124 new cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 29 and September 4 is 159,937 with 5,671 positive cases. There were 23,387 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Sept. 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 5):
• Adams County (pop. 103,009): 9 new cases; 706 total cases (687 confirmed, 19 probable); 13,519 negatives; 23 deaths
• Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 177 total cases (157 confirmed, 20 probable); 3,828 negatives; 5 deaths
• Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 493 total cases (475 confirmed, 18 probable); 14,081 negatives; 12 deaths
• Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 18 new cases; 1,596 total cases (1,509 confirmed, 87 probable); 24,817 negatives; 72 deaths
• Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 3,429 total cases (3,340 confirmed, 89 probable); 36,754 negatives; 165 deaths
• Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 13 new cases; 1,572 total cases (1,506 confirmed, 66 probable); 17,372 negatives; 47 deaths
• Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 39 total cases (37 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,035 negatives; 2 deaths
• Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 383 total cases (372 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,505 negatives; 5 deaths
• Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 151 total cases (143 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,945 negatives; 6 deaths
• Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 15 new cases; 1,763 total cases (1,692 confirmed, 71 probable); 16,515 negatives; 57 deaths
• Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 171 total cases (164 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,596 negatives; 1 death
• Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 178 total cases (160 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,423 negatives; 5 deaths
• York County (pop. 449,058): 72 new cases; 3,739 total cases (3,656 confirmed, 83 probable); 48,928 negatives; 130 deaths
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
