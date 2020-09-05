DOH: 18 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County Saturday; York 72 new cases and three additional deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with no new deaths.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11.43.

In the past 14 days, 159 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 62.75 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The DoH Saturday reported 307 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results.

The southcentral region reported 155 new positives Saturday, with York County at 72 having the highest number. Aside from Cumberland, three other counties in the region reported new cases in the double-digits. Dauphin County had 19 new cases, Lebanon County had 15 new cases and Franklin County had 13 new cases.

Three additional deaths were reported Saturday in York County, bringing that total to 130. There have been 530 deaths reported in the southcentral region since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Of which, Cumberland County had 72 deaths.

Statewide, the DOH Saturday reported 963 new positives and 18 new deaths. The statewide totals are now 138,625 total cases and 7,760 total deaths. Philadelphia reported an increase of 124 new cases.