DOH: 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County again increased by double digits as Lebanon County also reported a higher than average spike of cases.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported that Cumberland County had 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest data collected from Tuesday. With the new cases, Cumberland County saw its seven-day average reach the highest number yet in the pandemic at 17.86.

The county was one of seven counties in the region to see double-digit increases in the number of positive cases.

The highest increase was again in York County, which saw 50 new positives and one new death. York County is one of the few in the Midstate whose long-term care facility numbers are increasing. In Wednesday's update, 27 affected long-term care facilities in the county saw five new resident cases, one new staff cases and three new deaths. Some long-term care facility deaths are not attributed to the county where the nursing home is located but rather to the home county of the person who died.

Those numbers have largely remained the same in other areas that are still seeing increases in COVID-19 cases. Dauphin County did not see any increases in long-term facility cases in the last three days, but in Wednesday's report, its caseload grew by 28 positives.