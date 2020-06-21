DOH: 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over the weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over two days of reporting over the weekend, Cumberland County saw 18 new COVID-19 positives, while York County saw a large spike in new cases.

In the southcentral region, Dauphin County had largely been the one seeing the highest number of new cases each day, sometimes offset by Lebanon County's new numbers. And while Dauphin County did see a rise of 37 new cases over the weekend, it was York County in the recent days that has overtaken Dauphin with the largest number of new cases.

In the state Department of Health's reporting Thursday and Friday, York County had an equal or greater number than Dauphin County's new cases, and over the weekend, it had a large spike of 67 new confirmed and probable cases. York County is currently in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

Though the Department of Health has not updated its long-term care facilities list in more than a week, the York Daily Record reported that two nursing homes reported more than 100 positive cases this week, which may account for the spike in the county's numbers.

Lebanon County's cases also grew by 25 in reporting on Saturday and Sunday, while Perry County saw an increase of four cases over two days to bring its total to 83 cases and five deaths.