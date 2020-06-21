DOH: 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over the weekend

Over two days of reporting over the weekend, Cumberland County saw 18 new COVID-19 positives, while York County saw a large spike in new cases.
In the southcentral region, Dauphin County had largely been the one seeing the highest number of new cases each day, sometimes offset by Lebanon County's new numbers. And while Dauphin County did see a rise of 37 new cases over the weekend, it was York County in the recent days that has overtaken Dauphin with the largest number of new cases.
In the state Department of Health's reporting Thursday and Friday, York County had an equal or greater number than Dauphin County's new cases, and over the weekend, it had a large spike of 67 new confirmed and probable cases. York County is currently in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.
Though the Department of Health has not updated its long-term care facilities list in more than a week, the York Daily Record reported that two nursing homes reported more than 100 positive cases this week, which may account for the spike in the county's numbers.
Lebanon County's cases also grew by 25 in reporting on Saturday and Sunday, while Perry County saw an increase of four cases over two days to bring its total to 83 cases and five deaths.
Elsewhere in the region, Franklin County saw seven new COVID-19 positives, Adams County had five, Bedford County had three new cases and Blair County had two new cases. All other counties in the region did not report an increase in positive cases.
Over the weekend, there were 24 new deaths reported - 20 reported Saturday and four new deaths reported Sunday. In the region, the number of deaths only rose in Dauphin County (which saw two new deaths) and York County (which had one new death).
Though the beginning of the previous week had seen positive cases rise statewide by less than 400 new cases each day, the state has since seen increases of more than 400 new cases each day. Though reporting is often lower in Sunday's report due to data being collected on Saturday, there were 464 new cases statewide Sunday, and 504 new cases the day before that.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 21 *increases are over 2 days):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 314 total cases (303 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,472 negatives; 11 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 63 total cases (61 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,210 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 58 total cases (54 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,734 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 18 new cases; 786 total cases (750 confirmed, 36 probable); 9,521 negatives; 61 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 37 new cases; 1,762 total cases (1,710 confirmed, 52 probable); 15,397 negatives; 120 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 879 total cases (851 confirmed, 28 probable); 7,427 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 375 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 240 total cases (233 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,285 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 108 total cases (101 confirmed, 7 probable); 590 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 25 new cases; 1,251 total cases (1,204 confirmed, 47 probable); 7,204 negatives; 40 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new case; 61 total cases (58 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,024 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 83 total cases (76 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,226 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 67 new cases; 1,296 total cases (1,255 confirmed, 41 probable); 19,500 negatives; 36 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 10):
- Artis Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; 1 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; 3 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 21):
- 17013: 120 positives, 1,767 negatives - +1 since June 18
- 17015: 43 positives, 653 negatives - +1 since June 18
- 17050: 88 positives, 1,011 negatives - +8 since June 18
- 17055: 78 positives, 1,385 negatives - +3 since June 18
- 17011: 156 positives, 1,966 negatives - +3 since June 18
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 153 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 107 negatives - +3 since June 18
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 135 negatives
- 17241: 31 positives, 536 negatives - +1 since June 18
- 17257: 167 positives, 494 negatives - +2 since June 18
- 17240: 11 positives, 55 negatives
- 17025: 32 positives, 487 negatives - +1 since June 18
- 17070: 38 positives, 547 negatives - +1 since June 18
- 17043: 9 positives, 227 negatives
- 17019: 24 positives, 517 negatives - +1 since June 18
