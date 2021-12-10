DOH: 178 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Friday; death total increases to 25 for December

The state Department of Health reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths Friday in Cumberland County.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County decreased to 116 in Friday's report, down six from Thursday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 107.5, the highest rate since Oct. 28.

There are 26 adults in intensive care (up six from Thursday) and 23 on ventilators (up five from Thursday). Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 116 currently staffed across the county, and 45 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 25 deaths reported in the first 10 days of December.

Friday's report included 285 test results for Cumberland County, with 67 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (107) and confirmed positive tests (111), the county saw 51% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (up five from Thursday), with two of 32 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 15 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 18 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 156 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down nine from Thursday), with 23 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 81 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 47 adults in intensive care and 27 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 15th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 1-7, the same number of cases that had been reported the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,017.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,214 cases reported during the week of Dec. 1-7, compared to 6,574 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 103,485.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 14.9% for the week of Dec. 3-Dec. 9, down from 18.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 239.2, down from 256.1 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 25.9% (up from 21.5% the previous week) — the second highest percent positivity in the state for the week behind Potter County (28.5%). Lebanon's incidence rate jumped to 458.4 (up from 345.6 the previous week). Sullivan County featured the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week at 692.4.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 7.1%. Cameron County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 239.2.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 8)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 158 total cases (154 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 13 cases since Friday. Thirty are fully vaccinated (19%) with nine in an ICU and five on ventilators; 109 are nonvaccinated (69%) with 31 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator, and 19 are unknown status patients. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 34 COVID patients. Six are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients, five of them unvaccinated (two in an ICU, one on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 66.9% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 61.9% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 10):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 83 new cases; 15,359 total cases (12,379 confirmed, 2,980 probable); 45,166 negatives; 253 deaths (+1); 48.9% of county population vaccinated

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 83 new cases; 15,359 total cases (12,379 confirmed, 2,980 probable); 45,166 negatives; 253 deaths (+1); 48.9% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 41 new cases; 8,107 total cases (5,499 confirmed, 2,608 probable); 13,004 negatives; 202 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 117 new cases; 21,661 total cases (17,091 confirmed, 4,570 probable); 48,515 negatives; 455 deaths (+3); 46.7% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 178 new cases; 32,924 total cases (25,344 confirmed, 7,580 probable); 106,404 negatives; 676 deaths (+4); 58.5% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 232 new cases; 39,635 total cases (33,600 confirmed, 6,035 probable); 132,793 negatives; 716 deaths (+4); 54.8% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 87 new cases; 25,226 total cases (20,017 confirmed, 5,209 probable); 65,479 negatives; 509 deaths (+3); 44.4% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 26 new cases; 2,823 total cases (1,351 confirmed, 1,472 probable); 5,115 negatives; 40 deaths; 33% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 45 new cases; 7,932 total cases (6,476 confirmed, 1,456 probable); 21,803 negatives; 189 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 30 new cases; 3,533 total cases (3,225 confirmed, 308 probable); 6,860 negatives; 134 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 122 new cases; 24,052 total cases (20,504 confirmed, 3,548 probable); 64,738 negatives; 366 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 53 new cases; 8,575 total cases (8,110 confirmed, 465 probable); 18,091 negatives; 231 deaths; 45% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 41 new cases; 6,271 total cases (4,869 confirmed, 1,402 probable); 13,933 negatives; 135 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 353 new cases; 74,081 total cases (59,894 confirmed; 14,187 probable); 199,669 negatives; 1,100 deaths (+3); 52.3% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 10):

17013: 3,873 positives, 16,420 negatives - +86 since Dec. 3

17015: 2,322 positives, 8,072 negatives - +57 since Dec. 3

17050: 3,709 positives, 17,128 negatives - +102 since Dec. 3

17055: 4,128 positives, 19,028 negatives - +113 since Dec. 3

17011: 3,767 positives, 15,735 negatives - +67 since Dec. 3

17007: 569 positives, 2,097 negatives - +18 since Dec. 3

17065: 422 positives, 1,412 negatives - +17 since Dec. 3

17324: 462 positives, 1,438 negatives - +17 since Dec. 3

17241: 1,052 positives, 3,537 negatives - +34 since Dec. 3

17257: 2,602 positives, 7,949 negatives - +70 since Dec. 3

17240: 265 positives, 713 negatives - +5 since Dec. 3

17025: 1,776 positives, 6,554 negatives - +65 since Dec. 3

17070: 1,662 positives, 6,150 negatives - +33 since Dec. 3

17043: 565 positives, 2,355 negatives - +16 since Dec. 3

17019: 2,028 positives, 6,220 negatives - +47 since Dec. 3

17266: 38 positives, 140 negatives - +1 since Dec. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 3)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Dickinson College : 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

: 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Messiah University : 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2.

: 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2. Shippensburg University: 35 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 209 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 321.4 (290.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 20.5% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.1 (255.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.2 (256.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.3 (230.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 20.7% last 7 days (22.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.9 (294.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 25.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 458.4 (345.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.5% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 354.4 (412.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.5% last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 405.3 (384.1 previous 7 days)

