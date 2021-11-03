DOH: 173 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in three-day report for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday as part of a three-day data release.

The DOH said its National Electronic Disease Surveillance System experienced technical delays Monday and Tuesday, resulting in no COVID-19 case data updates.

The PA-NEDSS system did provide updated deaths data, with Cumberland County reporting one death Monday, two deaths Tuesday and four deaths Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 89 in Wednesday's report, down six from Tuesday. There are 19 adults in intensive care (the same as Tuesday) and 17 on ventilators (the same as Tuesday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 102 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Wednesday's three-day report included 441 test results, with 72 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (268) and confirmed positive tests (101), the county saw 27.4% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reports 54 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up one from Tuesday), with seven of 26 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 106 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down 13 from Tuesday), with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 77 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported 72 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 20-26, a decrease of 46 from the 118 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,261.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fifth week in a row with 5,238 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 59,743.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 8.5% for the week of Oct. 22-28, down from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 123.9, down from 156.7 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 22-28 at 3.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 63.9.

Philadelphia and Sullivan counties each dropped out of high transmission status for COVID, with both listed as substantial spread now.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 1)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 101 total cases (95 adults, 6 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 17 are fully vaccinated (17.9%) with four in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 64 are nonvaccinated (67%) with 23 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 20 are unknown status patients. Three of six children hospitalized are unvaccinated (three are unknown status), with two in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 16 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 11 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients. Four are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Montgomery, Sullivan and Philadelphia counties which have dropped to "substantial," the next highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 72.5% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 3) *cases are totals for Sunday-Monday-Tuesday:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 105 new cases; 13,482 total cases (11,016 confirmed, 2,466 probable); 44,164 negatives; 229 deaths (+4); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 54 new cases; 6,910 total cases (4,703 confirmed, 2,207 probable); 12,494 negatives; 175 deaths (+4); 34.8% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 152 new cases; 17,858 total cases (14,069 confirmed, 3,789 probable); 47,230 negatives; 395 deaths (+7); 46.2% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 173 new cases; 28,448 total cases (22,229 confirmed, 6,219 probable); 102,167 negatives; 633 deaths (+7); 62.9% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 202 new cases; 35,157 total cases (30,161 confirmed, 4,996 probable); 128,479 negatives; 656 deaths (+5); 58.8% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 150 new cases; 22,054 total cases (17,943 confirmed, 4,111 probable); 64,498 negatives; 465 deaths (+5); 45.7% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 27 new cases; 2,293 total cases (1,132 confirmed, 1,161 probable); 5,026 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.4% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 30 new cases; 6,918 total cases (5,684 confirmed, 1,234 probable); 20,771 negatives; 162 deaths (+5); 47% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 22 new cases; 2,941 total cases (2,678 confirmed, 263 probable); 6,678 negatives; 116 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 121 new cases; 20,828 total cases (17,817 confirmed, 3,011 probable); 63,225 negatives; 339 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 45 new cases; 7,374 total cases (6,979 confirmed, 395 probable); 17,606 negatives; 202 deaths (+2); 49% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 32 new cases; 5,360 total cases (4,135 confirmed, 1,225 probable); 13,309 negatives; 126 deaths (+2); 47.2% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 445 new cases; 63,354 total cases (51,562 confirmed; 11,792 probable); 194,545 negatives; 990 deaths (+11); 55.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 3):

17013: 3,411 positives, 15,849 negatives - +35 since Oct. 29

17015: 2,037 positives, 7,725 negatives - +15 since Oct. 29

17050: 3,238 positives, 16,149 negatives - +32 since Oct. 29

17055: 3,634 positives, 18,321 negatives - +28 since Oct. 29

17011: 3,353 positives, 15,350 negatives - +23 since Oct. 29

17007: 484 positives, 1,967 negatives - +3 since Oct. 29

17065: 347 positives, 1,370 negatives - +0 since Oct. 29

17324: 397 positives, 1,416 negatives - +8 since Oct. 29

17241: 915 positives, 3,438 negatives - +8 since Oct. 29

17257: 2,344 positives, 7,793 negatives - +18 since Oct. 29

17240: 225 positives, 701 negatives - +4 since Oct. 29

17025: 1,552 positives, 6,235 negatives - +10 since Oct. 29

17070: 1,445 positives, 5,919 negatives - +11 since Oct. 29

17043: 496 positives, 2,242 negatives - +4 since Oct. 29

17019: 1,714 positives, 6,037 negatives - +21 since Oct. 29

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Oct. 29

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 29)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 17 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 17 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Oct. 27. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 10 new cases since Oct. 22; 164 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 10 new cases since Oct. 22; 164 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 27. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 1 new student case and 1 new staff case since Oct. 22; 62 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 1 new student case and 1 new staff case since Oct. 22; 62 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 14 cases since Oct. 22; 194 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 14 cases since Oct. 22; 194 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 6 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 29.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 6 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 29. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 2 new cases since Oct. 22; 147 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 2 new cases since Oct. 22; 147 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 27. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 4 new casts since Oct. 15; 72 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 22.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 4 new casts since Oct. 15; 72 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 22. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 53 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Oct. 29.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 53 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Oct. 29. Dickinson College : 2 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 22; 34 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 22; 34 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 8 new student cases and 6 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 58 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 8 new student cases and 6 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 58 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 13 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 163 student cases and 21 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 159.5 (175.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (16.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (236.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.5% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.9 (156.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.9 (197.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 149.7 (169.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.2 (201.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (15.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (164.2 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 245.2 (258.1 previous 7 days)

