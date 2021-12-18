DOH: 173 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's update

The state Department of Health reported 173 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in Saturday's report for Cumberland County.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was 130 in Saturday's report, down 10 from Friday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 125.1 (the highest rate since Jan. 25), the 32nd straight day the average has increased for the county. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2.

There are 21 adults in intensive care (down two from Friday) and 21 on ventilators (down two from Friday). Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department reported in its weekly update Tuesday that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 13 was 5.4% higher than on Dec. 6. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14% and 10.3%, respectively, for the week.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It had 34 deaths reported in the first 16 days of December.

Saturday's report included 305 test results for Cumberland County, with 46 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (132) and confirmed positive tests (127), the county saw 49% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 121 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday (up five from Friday), with one of 34 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 22 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 188 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday (up eight from Friday), with 19 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 77 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 42 adults in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.3% for the week of Dec. 10-16, up from 15.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 326.8, up from 260.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County's percent positivity for the week decreased to 24.1% for the week (down from 25.9%), but remains the fourth highest percentage in the state. Perry County has the sixth highest percent positivity in the state at 22.4%.

Susquehanna County leads the state in incidence rate at 672 and percent positivity at 27.2%.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 8.1%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 155.6.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 17)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 168 total cases (162 adults, 6 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 15 cases since Wednesday. Thirty-five are fully vaccinated (20.1%) with five in an ICU and four on ventilators; 111 are nonvaccinated (66%) with 22 adults in an ICU and 13 adults on a ventilator, and 22 are unknown status patients. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator. Three are unknown status.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 29 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 20 are unvaccinated adults (no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients, eight of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 67.9% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 63.4% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department Tuesday posted its monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough.” Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 6, 2021, data shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people.

The data show:

• Vaccinated people are more than 4 times likely to avoid getting COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people have a 2 to 4 times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people are 4 times less likely to die from COVID-19, based on the latest data through Sept. 30.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 18):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 98 new cases; 16,003 total cases (12,907 confirmed, 3,096 probable); 45,540 negatives; 260 deaths (+2); 49.8% of county population vaccinated

98 new cases; 16,003 total cases (12,907 confirmed, 3,096 probable); 45,540 negatives; 260 deaths (+2); 49.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 57 new cases; 8,392 total cases (5,669 confirmed, 2,723 probable); 13,128 negatives; 212 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 8,392 total cases (5,669 confirmed, 2,723 probable); 13,128 negatives; 212 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 50 new cases; 22,280 total cases (17,592 confirmed, 4,688 probable); 48,843 negatives; 474 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated

50 new cases; 22,280 total cases (17,592 confirmed, 4,688 probable); 48,843 negatives; 474 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 173 new cases; 34,279 total cases (26,359 confirmed, 7,920 probable); 107,478 negatives; 691 deaths (+6); 60% of county population vaccinated

173 new cases; 34,279 total cases (26,359 confirmed, 7,920 probable); 107,478 negatives; 691 deaths (+6); 60% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 184 new cases; 40,982 total cases (34,675 confirmed, 6,307 probable); 133,768 negatives; 738 deaths (+7); 55.9% of county population vaccinated

184 new cases; 40,982 total cases (34,675 confirmed, 6,307 probable); 133,768 negatives; 738 deaths (+7); 55.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 152 new cases; 26,239 total cases (20,868 confirmed, 5,371 probable); 65,990 negatives; 521 deaths (+5); 45.1% of county population vaccinated

152 new cases; 26,239 total cases (20,868 confirmed, 5,371 probable); 65,990 negatives; 521 deaths (+5); 45.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 25 new cases; 2,951 total cases (1,399 confirmed, 1,552 probable); 5,152 negatives; 42 deaths (+1); 33.4% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 2,951 total cases (1,399 confirmed, 1,552 probable); 5,152 negatives; 42 deaths (+1); 33.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 26 new cases; 8,169 total cases (6,674 confirmed, 1,495 probable); 22,050 negatives; 194 deaths (+1); 47.6% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 8,169 total cases (6,674 confirmed, 1,495 probable); 22,050 negatives; 194 deaths (+1); 47.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 15 new cases; 3,661 total cases (3,347 confirmed, 314 probable); 6,912 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 3,661 total cases (3,347 confirmed, 314 probable); 6,912 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 140 new cases; 25,080 total cases (21,385 confirmed, 3,695 probable); 65,041 negatives; 377 deaths (+4); 49.7% of county population vaccinated

140 new cases; 25,080 total cases (21,385 confirmed, 3,695 probable); 65,041 negatives; 377 deaths (+4); 49.7% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 31 new cases; 8,853 total cases (8,375 confirmed, 478 probable); 18,188 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated

31 new cases; 8,853 total cases (8,375 confirmed, 478 probable); 18,188 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 31 new cases; 6,507 total cases (5,066 confirmed, 1,441 probable); 14,089 negatives; 145 deaths (+2); 43% of county population vaccinated

31 new cases; 6,507 total cases (5,066 confirmed, 1,441 probable); 14,089 negatives; 145 deaths (+2); 43% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 485 new cases; 77,358 total cases (62,631 confirmed; 14,727 probable); 201,149 negatives; 1,144 deaths (+8); 53.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 18):

17013: 4,021 positives, 16,575 negatives - +17 since Dec. 17

17015: 2,440 positives, 8,149 negatives - +15 since Dec. 17

17050: 3,839 positives, 17,324 negatives - +14 since Dec. 17

17055: 4,303 positives, 19,172 negatives - +17 since Dec. 17

17011: 3,891 positives, 15,894 negatives - +20 since Dec. 17

17007: 598 positives, 2,123 negatives - +5 since Dec. 17

17065: 449 positives, 1,433 negatives - +2 since Dec. 17

17324: 480 positives, 1,449 negatives - +5 since Dec. 17

17241: 1,102 positives, 3,556 negatives - +5 since Dec. 17

17257: 2,726 positives, 8,016 negatives - +25 since Dec. 17

17240: 278 positives, 728 negatives - +2 since Dec. 17

17025: 1,832 positives, 6,648 negatives - +10 since Dec. 17

17070: 1,734 positives, 6,208 negatives - +14 since Dec. 17

17043: 587 positives, 2,381 negatives - +3 since Dec. 17

17019: 2,125 positives, 6,283 negatives - +11 since Dec. 17

17266: 41 positives, 148 negatives - +2 since Dec. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and s employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and s employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.5 (337.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 403.8 (348.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.8 (260.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.3 (282.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 21% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 447 (353.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (25.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 494.4 (495.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (23.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 358.7 (367.4 previous 7 days)

Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 461.4 (457.6 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

