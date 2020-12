DOH: 170 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths reported Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 170 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (181) and confirmed positive tests (140), the county saw about 43% of its tests come back positive Thursday.

Thursday's report marks the 24th straight day with a death related to COVID-19 in the county. For December, the county has reported 141 deaths in 24 days after reporting 53 deaths in 30 days in November.

There were 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Thursday's report, an increase of six patients since Tuesday. Of those, 29 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, York County had 358 cases. Other counties seeing triple-digit increases were Dauphin County 171 cases, Blair County 149 cases, Lebanon County 109 cases and Franklin County 108 cases.

The Health Department reported 9,230 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Thursday in addition to 276 new deaths.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 24):

