DOH: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday as region sees another spike

The number of new COVID-19 cases are again up across the southcentral region, with a few counties seeing unusually high spikes for the second day in a row.

Both Dauphin and Lebanon counties reported new cases in the 30s, with Dauphin County seeing 35 new cases and Lebanon County seeing 34 new cases. Dauphin County also had one new death reported Thursday by the state Department of Health.

York County had the highest increase with 61 new cases and four new deaths. Based on the latest county-level figures on long-term care facilities, those deaths could be in nursing homes. In Thursday's update, York County saw five new resident cases, one new staff case and four new deaths.

Numbers in long-term care facilities in Cumberland and Dauphin counties, however, remain stagnant.

That means that the 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County are likely in the broader community. Combining the number of positive and negative tests in the county, the rate of positivity was about 5.17%.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 14.71.