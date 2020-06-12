DOH: 17 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths in Cumberland County Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County Friday.
That's the highest single-day total of new cases for the county since May 21 and the third double-digit report in the last 10 days for the county.
The county now has 709 total positive cases and 58 deaths. Friday's report showed 17 positives out of 164 reported tests, or 10%.
Double digit numbers were reported in five of the 13 counties in the southcentral region. Lebanon County reported the largest increase with 34 new cases. Dauphin County added 26 new cases and York County added 24 new cases. Franklin County reported 10 new cases.
Three additional deaths were reported in Dauphin County, and two additional deaths in Franklin County. Lebanon and Perry counties each reported one additional death.
The DOH Friday confirmed an additional 686 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 77,999. There are 6,162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 deaths.
In the past 14 days, 88 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 34.73 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new case; 284 total cases (274 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,973 negatives; 9 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 46 total cases (42 confirmed, 4 probable); 1007 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 54 total cases (50 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,662 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 17 new cases; 709 total cases (681 confirmed, 28 probable); 7,694 negatives; 58 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 1,587 total cases (1,540 confirmed, 47 probable); 13,098 negatives; 107 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 837 total cases (810 confirmed, 26 probable); 6,436 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 314 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 237 total cases (232 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,104 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 105 total cases (98 confirmed, 7 probable); 466 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 34 new cases; 1,140 total cases (1,100 confirmed, 40 probable); 5,905 negatives; 39 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,572 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 70 total cases (64 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,039 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 24 new cases; 1,141 total cases (1,106 confirmed, 35 probable); 17,096 negatives and 31 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 8):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 6):
- 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives
- 17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives
- 17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives
