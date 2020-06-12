DOH: 17 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths in Cumberland County Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County Friday.

That's the highest single-day total of new cases for the county since May 21 and the third double-digit report in the last 10 days for the county.

The county now has 709 total positive cases and 58 deaths. Friday's report showed 17 positives out of 164 reported tests, or 10%.

Double digit numbers were reported in five of the 13 counties in the southcentral region. Lebanon County reported the largest increase with 34 new cases. Dauphin County added 26 new cases and York County added 24 new cases. Franklin County reported 10 new cases.

Three additional deaths were reported in Dauphin County, and two additional deaths in Franklin County. Lebanon and Perry counties each reported one additional death.

The DOH Friday confirmed an additional 686 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 77,999. There are 6,162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 deaths.