DOH: 169 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County saw 169 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.
That's the county's first double-digit report for deaths in a single day since Dec. 24.
Wednesday's report for Cumberland County included 371 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (202) and confirmed positive tests (147) Wednesday, the county saw about 42% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 111.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 665.04 on day 300 since it saw its first positive case reported.
There were 140 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (down seven from Tuesday) with 25 in intensive care units (down three from Tuesday), and 41 on ventilators (down two from Tuesday).
In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County reported 432 new cases (and 11 deaths), Franklin County 215 cases (and 10 deaths), Dauphin County 153 cases (and nine deaths), Lebanon County 147 cases (and three deaths), Adams County 108 cases (and six deaths), and Blair County 102 cases (and five deaths).
As Gov. Tom Wolf's added restrictions from Dec. 11 ended Monday, and as school districts in the Midstate prepare for a return to in-person classes in the next two weeks, the daily data reports gain more focus.
Data totals will be limited coming off a holiday weekend for New Year's Day as well. And with test results taking 2-10 days to be processed, according to Department of Health Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff, it will take until the end of this week and beginning of next week to start seeing any possible impact from another holiday filled with possible small gatherings.
The Health Department on Wednesday reported 9,474 new cases of COVID-19 for the state in addition to 368 new deaths. That is the highest single-day total for new deaths in the state since May 5, which featured the pandemic high total of 554.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 108 new cases; 4,973 total cases (4,426 confirmed, 547 probable); 25,904 negatives; 101 deaths (+6)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 30 new cases; 3,095 total cases (2,370 confirmed, 725 probable); 7,869 negatives; 98 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 102 new cases; 8,419 total cases (7,071 confirmed, 1,348 probable); 30,722 negatives; 183 deaths (+5)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 169 new cases; 11,087 total cases (10,044 confirmed, 1,043 probable); 58,498 negatives; 323 deaths (+10)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 153 new cases; 14,693 total cases (13,987 confirmed, 706 probable); 76,558 negatives; 335 deaths (+9)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 215 new cases; 9,404 total cases (8,325 confirmed, 1,079 probable); 36,947 negatives; 250 deaths (+10)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 24 new case; 799 total cases (457 confirmed, 342 probable); 2,803 negatives; 11 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 44 new cases; 3,255 total cases (2,749 confirmed, 506 probable); 11,192 negatives; 89 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 20 new cases; 1,444 total cases (1,291 confirmed, 153 probable); 3,878 negatives; 55 deaths (+2)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 147 new cases; 9,504 total cases (8,567 confirmed, 937 probable); 36,192 negatives; 163 deaths (+3)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 38 new cases; 3,625 total cases (3,452 confirmed, 173 probable); 10,941 negatives; 123 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 28 new cases; 1,860 total cases (1,668 confirmed, 192 probable); 7,812 negatives; 44 deaths (+7)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 432 new cases; 25,040 total cases (22,153 confirmed, 2,887 probable); 110,870 negatives; 457 deaths (+11)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 6):
- 17013: 1,509 positives, 8,066 negatives - +82 since Jan. 1
- 17015: 906 positives, 4,408 negatives - +54 since Jan. 1
- 17050: 1,484 positives, 8,360 negatives - +72 since Jan. 1
- 17055: 1,726 positives, 11,772 negatives - +87 since Jan. 1
- 17011: 1,484 positives, 9,308 negatives - +103 since Jan. 1
- 17007: 238 positives, 1,062 negatives - +16 since Jan. 1
- 17065: 162 positives, 749 negatives - +5 since Jan. 1
- 17324: 141 positives, 829 negatives - +11 since Jan. 1
- 17241: 396 positives, 2,214 negatives - +16 since Jan. 1
- 17257: 1,188 positives, 4,075 negatives - +74 since Jan. 1
- 17240: 108 positives, 372 negatives - +9 since Jan. 1
- 17025: 637 positives, 3,318 negatives - +45 since Jan. 1
- 17070: 602 positives, 3,360 negatives - +40 since Jan. 1
- 17043: 208 positives, 1,265 negatives - +22 since Jan. 1
- 17019: 688 positives, 3,533 negatives - +54 since Jan. 1
- 17266: 15 positives, 80 negatives - +0 since Jan. 1
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 25-Dec. 31):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 15.0% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 315.5 (381.7 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 26.4% last 7 days (26.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 478.5 (517.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.0% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 312.2 (399.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 337.1 (392.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.3% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 370.7 (382.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.0% last 7 days (17.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 465.6 (403.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 27.7% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.0 (494.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (18.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 386.8 (449.1 previous 7 days)