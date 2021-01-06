DOH: 169 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County saw 169 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

That's the county's first double-digit report for deaths in a single day since Dec. 24.

Wednesday's report for Cumberland County included 371 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (202) and confirmed positive tests (147) Wednesday, the county saw about 42% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 111.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 665.04 on day 300 since it saw its first positive case reported.

There were 140 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (down seven from Tuesday) with 25 in intensive care units (down three from Tuesday), and 41 on ventilators (down two from Tuesday).

In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County reported 432 new cases (and 11 deaths), Franklin County 215 cases (and 10 deaths), Dauphin County 153 cases (and nine deaths), Lebanon County 147 cases (and three deaths), Adams County 108 cases (and six deaths), and Blair County 102 cases (and five deaths).