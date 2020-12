DOH: 166 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for Cumberland County in Thursday's report

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 166 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (267) and confirmed positive tests (147), the county saw about 36% of its tests come back positive Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by two from Wednesday. There were 155 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Thursday's report. Of those, 27 are in the ICU, a decrease of three, and 17 are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, York County had 324 new cases Thursday, Dauphin County 211 cases, and Lebanon County 105 cases.

The department reported 9,966 additional positive COVID-19 cases for the state Thursday along with 224 additional deaths.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 17):

